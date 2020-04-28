MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:30 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of South Lilly Street.
2:12 a.m. — A skunk’s head was reportedly stuck in a bottle in a parking lot on the 800 block of Troy Road. Officers responded and freed the skunk.
6:08 a.m. — Headphones were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle at The Grove apartment complex on East Southview Avenue.
7:10 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at The Grove apartment complex on East Southview Avenue.
1:59 p.m. — A Sunset Mart employee on South Main Street reportedly stole JUULpods from the store. The person’s employment was terminated, and it is unknown if she will be cited.
5:17 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 300 block of East E Street.
7:45 p.m. — A man was trespassed at O’Reilly Auto Parts on West Pullman Road.
9:15 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of trespassing after allegedly climbing on the new Emsi structure on West A Street.
Saturday
8:48 a.m. — Guns and other items were reported stolen from a residence on the 400 block of Conestoga Street.
11:53 a.m. — Aggressive geese were reported at Palouse Mall.
Sunday
Two women, 34 and 21, were allegedly in possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia on South Jefferson and Spotswood streets. The cases were forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for charges.
9:02 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from a garage on the 200 block of Baker Street.
11:03 a.m. — Five compact discs and a pillow were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 1800 block of South Blaine Street.
11:13 a.m. — Two men reportedly got into a verbal altercation over social distancing at West Park Elementary School on South Home Street. One male reportedly spit in the direction of the other but the altercation did not turn physical.
1:56 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Ridgeview Drive and Troy Road.
7:41 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.
8:18 p.m. — A gun was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 900 block of Alturas Drive.
9:04 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of South Asbury Street.
11:30 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:25 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at milepost 8 on State Highway 6 near Princeton.
5:29 p.m. — A motorcycle crash was reported on the 1100 block of Big Meadow Road near Troy. Details of the injuries were unknown.
6:03 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 4600 block of Robinson Park Road near Moscow.
9:55 p.m. — A vehicle theft was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
10:46 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 600 block of Third Street in Juliaetta.
Saturday
12:42 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on McCall Street in Juliaetta.
1:18 p.m. — A vehicle theft was reported on Little Bear Ridge Road near Kendrick.
4:44 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Apex Lane near Moscow.
5:01 p.m. — A vehicle jack and tow strap were reported stolen on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
Sunday
1:51 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 1000 block of Estes Road near Moscow.
2:33 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on State Highway 8 and Carmichael Road near Moscow.
4:12 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at milepost 32 on State Highway 8 near Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
12:44 p.m. — Police responded to a report of people playing soccer on Hopkins Court and determined they were appropriately distancing.
2:07 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
4:49 p.m. — The fire department was called to a possible fire on California Street and determined it was burned bacon. There were no flames.
10:11 p.m. — A man voluntarily went to the hospital after he was reported walking around and talking to himself on Brandi Way.
Saturday
7:55 a.m. — A resident on Merman Drive reported feeling threatened by an ex-husband.
9:39 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Stadium Way.
12 p.m. — Police responded after someone had a bad reaction to drugs on State Street.
4:15 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disorderly conduct and second-degree vehicle prowling on Brandi Way.
Sunday
9:10 a.m. — Possible drug paraphernalia was found on Meadow Vale Drive.
10:30 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Terre View Drive.
2:11 p.m. — A lost child was reunited with the parent on Davis Way.
3:20 p.m. — A resident on Meadow Vale Drive reporting an exotic looking cat in her yard. Code enforcement officers responded and determined it to be not dangerous.
4:04 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Robert Street.
4:13 p.m. — Two arrested were made following a reported theft at Walmart. A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree retail theft with extenuating circumstances. A 56-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine.
8:44 p.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on Upper Drive and determined the subject to be fine.
Monday
2:39 a.m. — A man allegedly got in a fight with some friends on Larry Street and went to the hospital for a bloody nose.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:58 a.m. — A woman was arrested on Mill Street in Colfax following a reported domestic dispute.
1:40 a.m. — A 20-year-old Pullman man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on North Grand Avenue and Turner Drive in Pullman.
12:28 p.m. — A one-vehicle collision was reported on Wawawai Pullman Road in Pullman.
2:38 p.m. — A 21-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on South Grand Avenue in Pullman.
8:57 p.m. — A 38-year-old Lewiston man was arrested on Main Street in Colfax for a controlled substance problem.
Saturday
1:56 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.
Sunday
1:58 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Country Club Road in Pullman and one patient was taken to the hospital.
6:12 p.m. — A burglary report at Wheatland RV was reported to be unfounded.