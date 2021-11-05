MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:37 a.m. — A bike was reported stolen from the 1600 block Levick Street.
5:54 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen on North Main Street.
7:09 p.m. — A Christ Church employee reported receiving a harassing email. Police are investigating but the email did not appear to threaten violence.
7:35 p.m. — Police responded to a suspicious package on the 800 block of North Garfield Street and determined it was chocolate.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:27 a.m. — A grand theft was reported on Highway 95 in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:43 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2500 block of South Grand Avenue.
5:14 p.m. — An officer responded to a kitchen fire at an apartment on the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.
11:50 p.m. — Police responded to a controlled substance problem on the 4100 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Thursday
1:41 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
10:32 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
5:46 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Wilson Mall.
7:57 p.m. — An officer responded to an intoxicated person on the 4900 block of Southeast Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:05 p.m. — A 38-year-old woman from Orofino was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Old Wawawai Road in Pullman.
9:54 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on South Bryant Boulevard in St. John.