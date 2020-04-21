MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
10:23 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at the Wendy’s drive-through on West Pullman Road.
8:36 p.m. — A female reportedly slapped her boyfriend on the 800 block of West C Street. She was gone when officers arrived.
10:52 p.m. — A 25-year-old woman on the 1600 block of South Main Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
Saturday
2:33 a.m. — A 40-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of eluding officers and possession of heroin and methamphetamine on East Morton Street.
3:29 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
8:18 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Indian Hills Drive.
10:40 a.m. — An individual on the 1900 block of White Avenue reported hearing coyotes and that cats have been disappearing.
2:27 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving with an invalid driver’s license on Sunnyside Avenue and Conestoga Street.
2:40 p.m. — A 48-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving with an expired license on North Line Street and West Pullman Road. He denied throwing fireworks out the window, which is what an individual reported.
8:36 p.m. — An individual was warned for suspicion of false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
Sunday
8:08 a.m. — A billboard on South Main Street and East Southview Avenue was reportedly spray painted with the words, “Bomb Wuhan. China lied.”
4:03 p.m. — False identification was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
11:39 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2000 block of White Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:21 p.m. — The Troy-Deary Gun Club on State Highway 8 and Gun Club Road near Troy was reportedly broken into, causing damage to the door, but no items were reported missing.
3:32 p.m. — A storage unit was reportedly broken into and items were stolen on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
7:23 p.m. — A driver reportedly did doughnuts in the gravel, spraying rocks at vehicles in the process, at Spring Valley Reservoir on Spring Valley Road near Troy.
8:54 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on West C Street and Circle Drive in Moscow.
Saturday
6:03 p.m. — An individual reported their garage was broken into and at least two bicycles were stolen on the 600 block of West Chestnut Street in Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:16 a.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic incident at Wheatland Drive, but were unable to determine probable cause for a domestic assault. A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
4:16 p.m. — Police were advised that a female fox with four kits was in a pasture near Sunnyside Park with the sheep and that the sheep didn’t seem worried.
5:14 p.m. — Police contacted a group of people gathering at Kamiaken Street
Saturday
5:03 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Street.
2:17 p.m. — A dog fight was reported on Terre View Drive.
4:54 p.m. — Police responded to a report on Campus Street that a man pulled a knife on his friend.
6:59 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Merman Drive.
Sunday
8:50 a.m. — A resident on Nye Street reported things in the apartment were moved around during the night.
11:08 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of a vehicle blocking traffic for transit buses on Skyline Drive.
11:50 a.m. — A collision involving a patrol car was reported in Albion. Pullman police assisted.
1:40 p.m. — Police located an elderly male who walked away from a care facility.
1:43 p.m. — A 26-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of harassment domestic violence on Merman Drive.
4:25 p.m. — A person reported someone kicking their dog on Maple Street.
6:07 p.m. — An officer responded to the report of a group of people getting together to barbecue every week on Terre View.
6:42 p.m. — A resident reported a male who was sitting on the steps of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and staring at their house. He has reportedly been staring at their house for the past five days.
11:20 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on North Grand Avenue and Whitman Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:57 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Dry Creek Road.
12:57 p.m. — A weapons offense was reported on O’Donnell Road
11:16 p.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault in Colfax.
Saturday
11:40 a.m. — Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found in Garfield.