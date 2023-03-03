PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:42 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of Klemgard Avenue.
8:55 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 600 block of Stadium Way.
Officers and EMS responded to an overdose on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard overnight.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Veterans Mall overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:15 p.m. — Theft was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:32 a.m. — Police heard a report of cars sliding down D Street.
3:15 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at the Idaho Liquor Store on Troy Road.
7:11 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of North Main Street.
7:40 p.m. — Stolen items were recovered on First and Cleveland streets.
9:04 p.m. — A female reported finding a drunk male in her car on Harold Avenue.
11:31 p.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI at WinCo.
Three vehicle prowls were reported in Moscow Wednesday.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:10 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Onaway Road in Potlatch.
