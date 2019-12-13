MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
1:04 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was cited for suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid license and no proof of insurance on South Jackson and West Eighth streets.
8:51 a.m. — Rent money in the amount of $600 was reportedly stolen from a mailbox on the 400 block of East E Street.
11:38 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at the University of Idaho Theophilus Tower on Paradise Creek Street.
12:46 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from a residence on the 1100 block of East B Street.
4:06 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on the 200 block of Taylor Avenue.
4:26 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI after he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and drove over a tree at the Mobil gas station on Troy Road. He was taken to Gritman Medical Center for excessive blood alcohol concentration.
4:31 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
6:19 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported near the Church of the Nazarene on East Sixth Street.
11:56 p.m. — Six men were reportedly urinating on the grass near the Wells Fargo ATM on West Sixth Street. Four were contacted and it was determined only one was urinating. He was warned.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:23 a.m. — A 72-year-old man died at his residence on the 800 block of Bentz Street in Troy.
7:20 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported at Deary School.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
12:26 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Larry Street.
12:31 p.m. — A possible assault was reported at Adams Mall.
3:44 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
4:32 p.m. — Police responded to a possible burglary at the 200 block of Northwest Tingley Court.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:02 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a man who jumped into the concrete river in Colfax. They determined it to be a person performing maintenance on it.