MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:19 a.m. — A moose was reported on East Sixth Street and South Mountain View Road. Officers were unable to locate the animal.
10:52 a.m. — A woman reportedly stole $173.98 worth of clothing from the VandalStore on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue. When employees attempted to contact her outside the store she reportedly left the merchandise and some of her own clothing behind and fled. The store captured her on video and police have yet to identify her.
2:03 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2300 block of White Avenue.
6:24 p.m. — A 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were cited for suspicion of petit theft at Palouse Mall after allegedly stealing merchandise last week from Pro Image Sports.
6:37 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 200 block of South Asbury Street.
7:13 p.m. — A 46-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on Perimeter Drive and West Pullman Road.
7:14 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at WinCo.
10:11 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:23 a.m. — A possible theft was reported at the Texaco on South Grand Avenue.
11:25 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
1:43 p.m. — Graffiti was found on a telephone pole on North Grand Avenue and Main Street.
9:57 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute call on Golden Hills Drive but determined nothing had occurred.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:06 a.m. — A woman was arrested on a warrant on Pullman Airport Road.
2:44 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of possibly neglected puppies in Albion, but determined the puppies were being taken care of.
8:27 p.m. — A bag was reported stolen from Wawawai Road.
8:43 p.m. — A driver was cited for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 26.
11:13 p.m. — A deputy arrested two subjects for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver on Main Street in Colfax.