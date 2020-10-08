PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
5:44 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of breathing problems on Klemgard Avenue.
11:12 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Kamiaken Street.
3:38 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Northwood Drive.
7:16 p.m. — A non-njury vehicle collision was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:28 p.m. — A resident on Lancer Lane reported having psychic premonitions.
10:50 p.m. — A 26-year-old subject was arrested for third-degree theft and second-degree burglary at Walmart.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:13 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported on Pine City-Malden Road near St. John.
4:32 p.m. — A possible trespass was reported on Main Street in Albion.
5:52 p.m. — Firefighters responded to pipes shooting water at McDonald Park in Colfax.
7:22 p.m. — A 49-year-old woman and 57-year-old man were arrested on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
11:53 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of someone jumping in the roadway on State Route 195 and Taufen Road in Uniontown and took the subject to the hospital.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:25 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
7:10 a.m. — A woman reported her car window was shattered and two purses and a wallet were stolen on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
7:54 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken and a wallet stolen on the 1000 block of Alturas Drive.
8:25 a.m. — A side mirror of a vehicle was reportedly broken on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
10 a.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the University of Idaho Living Learning Communities.
10:36 a.m. — A person was reportedly making a phone call on the roof of Targhee Hall on Blake and Taylor avenues.
1:33 p.m. — A dealer license plate was reportedly stolen from a vehicle at S&S Auto Sales on North Main Street.
1:38 p.m. — A white Jeep Patriot was reportedly stolen from the 500 block of East Third Street.
2:54 p.m. — A male is suspected of shooting a window of a home on the 500 block of West C Street with an airsoft gun.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:17 a.m. — A domestic battery was reported on the 200 block of Second Avenue in Deary.
12:44 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 200 block of Third Street in Onaway.
6:04 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.