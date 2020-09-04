PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10 a.m. — A caller reported someone lit a cigarette near a gas pump on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:18 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a cat stuck in a wall of a house on Kenny Drive.
5:16 p.m — An 18-year-old was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession and having a false ID at Dissmore’s.
5:37 p.m. — More than 10 people were reported not wearing masks at Valhalla Bar and Grill.
10:51 p.m. — EMS responded to an intoxicated woman who fell on the 2100 block of North Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:17 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported at Cougar Food Mart in Colfax.
3:28 a.m. — An unattended death was reported in Tekoa.
2:55 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Grimes Way in Pullman.
5:34 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested on Montgomery and Church streets in Uniontown for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
6:13 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Colfax.
7:48 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the Walla Walla Highway in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:34 a.m. — A horse was reportedly wandering behind Domino’s Pizza on West Sixth Street. The horse was returned to its owner.
3:01 a.m. — Two women, 18 and 22, were cited for suspicion of battery on the 1400 block of West A Street. The 18-year-old was also cited for suspicion of minor in consumption of alcohol.
8:20 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Wendy’s on West Pullman Road.
9:06 a.m. — A man on the 400 block of North Grant Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a medical issue.
12:10 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Moscow Building Supply on North Main Street.
12:10 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Gambino’s on West Sixth Street.
4 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
4:38 p.m. — A vehicle on the 400 block of Victoria Drive was reportedly rummaged through but nothing was stolen.
4:44 p.m. — A 57-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Gritman for non-life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a collision with a vehicle on the 200 block of Baker Street. The driver of the vehicle — a 22-year-old woman — was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving.
9:34 p.m. — A woman with mental issues on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane was taken to Gritman.
9:42 p.m. — An individual at Good Samaritan Society - Moscow Village was taken to Gritman for a medical issue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:03 a.m. — A domestic battery was reported on the 200 block of East Oak Street in Genesee.
4:20 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 1400 block of Magee Road near Genesee.
9:51 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of DUI on North Washington and Lewis streets in Moscow.