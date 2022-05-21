WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Tuesday
Miguel Angel de la Mora, 37, and Liany Michcoly Pulido Hernandez, 31, both of Pullman
Wednesday
Tyler James Kincaid, 24, of Colfax and Grace Louise Dickerson, 23, of St. John
Friday
Brian Allen Melander, 33, and Idil Deniz Akin, 32, both of Pullman
Gage Michael Estes, 21, and Kylie Justine Nordvik, 21, both of Pullman
Divorces
May 10
Melissa Parkhurst and David James Rossi
May 12
Bonnie Jean Brown and Cody Allen Brown
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Daniel Cevie David Brown Sr., 45, and Joyce Osewe Asembo, 39, both of Potlatch
James Dewey Barrett IV, 35, and Lindsey Marie Morey, 25, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Elijah Javier Boswell, 24, and Kirstiana Marie Cayman, 25, both of Moscow
Brad Austin Parsons, 41, and Kacey Caryn Lezak, 31, both of Astoria, Ore.
Isaac Evan Reddix, 27, and Grace Elizabeth Overlie, 23, both of Moscow
Thursday
Bryan Howard Trimmer, 34, and Brittany Nichole Wnek, 35, both Moscow
Divorces
Monday
Amanda Lee Bashaw and Eric Christopher Bashaw
Thursday
Alyson Blair and Kyle Mehrer
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
11:28 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at the Moscow Dog Park on White Avenue.
1:12 p.m. — Two vehicles were reported damaged on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
7:56 p.m. — Nom Nom on North Main Street reported a counterfeit $20 bill.
Friday
12:49 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street.
2:45 a.m. — Cash was reportedly stolen from a Chase Bank ATM.
6:38 a.m. — A vehicle theft was reported on the 500 block of North Harding Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:45 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 700 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
12:17 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Gold Creek Road in Potlatch.
1:53 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Highway 8 in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:40 a.m. — Officers arrested a 29-year-old man for suspicion of driving a car without a valid operator’s license.
6:31 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 900 block of North Grand Avenue.
Friday
12:36 a.m. — Police arrested a 30-year-old woman for suspicion of assault on the 1600 block of Northeast Wheatland Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:58 p.m. — A deputy provided a welfare check for South Whitman Avenue in Lacrosse.