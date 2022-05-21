WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriages

Tuesday

Miguel Angel de la Mora, 37, and Liany Michcoly Pulido Hernandez, 31, both of Pullman

Wednesday

Tyler James Kincaid, 24, of Colfax and Grace Louise Dickerson, 23, of St. John

Friday

Brian Allen Melander, 33, and Idil Deniz Akin, 32, both of Pullman

Gage Michael Estes, 21, and Kylie Justine Nordvik, 21, both of Pullman

Divorces

May 10

Melissa Parkhurst and David James Rossi

May 12

Bonnie Jean Brown and Cody Allen Brown

LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

Monday

Daniel Cevie David Brown Sr., 45, and Joyce Osewe Asembo, 39, both of Potlatch

James Dewey Barrett IV, 35, and Lindsey Marie Morey, 25, both of Moscow

Tuesday

Elijah Javier Boswell, 24, and Kirstiana Marie Cayman, 25, both of Moscow

Brad Austin Parsons, 41, and Kacey Caryn Lezak, 31, both of Astoria, Ore.

Isaac Evan Reddix, 27, and Grace Elizabeth Overlie, 23, both of Moscow

Thursday

Bryan Howard Trimmer, 34, and Brittany Nichole Wnek, 35, both Moscow

Divorces

Monday

Amanda Lee Bashaw and Eric Christopher Bashaw

Thursday

Alyson Blair and Kyle Mehrer

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

11:28 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at the Moscow Dog Park on White Avenue.

1:12 p.m. — Two vehicles were reported damaged on the 1100 block of East Third Street.

7:56 p.m. — Nom Nom on North Main Street reported a counterfeit $20 bill.

Friday

12:49 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street.

2:45 a.m. — Cash was reportedly stolen from a Chase Bank ATM.

6:38 a.m. — A vehicle theft was reported on the 500 block of North Harding Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

10:45 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 700 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.

12:17 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Gold Creek Road in Potlatch.

1:53 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Highway 8 in Deary.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

10:40 a.m. — Officers arrested a 29-year-old man for suspicion of driving a car without a valid operator’s license.

6:31 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 900 block of North Grand Avenue.

Friday

12:36 a.m. — Police arrested a 30-year-old woman for suspicion of assault on the 1600 block of Northeast Wheatland Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

3:58 p.m. — A deputy provided a welfare check for South Whitman Avenue in Lacrosse.

Tags

Recommended for you