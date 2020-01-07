MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:02 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on South Main and South Jackson streets.
1:21 p.m. — Three males — 16, 17 and 20 — were trespassed from the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center.
2:02 p.m. — A man was reportedly trying to break into a tool box in the back of a truck near Gritman Medical Center.
3:10 p.m. — A man was trespassed from Sunset Mart on South Main Street.
7:24 p.m. — Tools and a camp stove were reportedly stolen from a storage space at an apartment complex on the 200 block of East Second Street.
7:56 p.m. — Snow tires were reportedly stolen from a storage space on the 200 block of East Second Street.
11:03 p.m. — Money in the amount of $1,196 was reportedly stolen from an unlocked safe at Wingers on South Blaine Street. The restaurant has video footage of the incident.
Saturday
1:14 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol near Pizza Perfection on West Third Street.
12:13 p.m. — A wooden picnic table and flower planter totaling $285 were reportedly destroyed at the Campus Christian Center on Elm Street and University Avenue.
5:26 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Sunset Mart on South Main Street.
7:09 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing three items totaling $7.55 from the Hope Center on West Pullman Road.
9:25 p.m. — A 61-year-old man on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane was taken to Gritman Medical Center after reportedly falling.
10:22 p.m. — Two men reportedly battered each other on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive. Both were warned.
Sunday
2:13 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of unlawful entry after allegedly entering an individual’s unlocked vehicle and passing out from alcohol inside the vehicle near the Moscow Bagel and Deli on South Main Street. A turn signal lever was also reportedly damaged inside the vehicle.
10:43 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of West Palouse River Drive.
11:26 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported at the Moscow Food Co-op.
11:47 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on East Second and South Main streets.
11:53 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on South Blaine Street and Troy Road.
2:18 p.m. — Two women — 47 and 40 — were cited for suspicion of petit theft at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:44 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Larson Road and State Highway 8 near Moscow.
Saturday
12:56 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Tomer Road near Moscow.
11:43 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was reportedly bitten by a dog on Randall Flat and Tamarack roads near Troy. The bite reportedly broke the skin and he was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
6:51 p.m. — A back door was reportedly kicked in and a pistol was possibly stolen at a residence on Fiedler Road near Potlatch.
Sunday
1:37 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported at mile marker 3 on State Highway 99 near Kendrick.
11 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Forks Road and State Highway 8 near Deary.
11:39 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1600 block of Cedar Ridge Road near Kendrick. There is reportedly video footage of someone stealing from the residence.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
12:28 a.m. — A street sign was reported stolen from B Street.
1:15 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle taken without permission on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View.
6:54 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
7 p.m. — A rock was reported thrown through a window on the 1200 block of Northwest Ritchie Street.
10:05 — Police responded to a possible threat on Larry Street but determined no crime was committed.
10:18 p.m. — A disorderly person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Deane Street.
Saturday
11:59 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 1000 block of East Main Street.
1:35 p.m. — Several items were possibly stolen from the 200 block of Northwest Tingly Court.
6:55 p.m. — Police are investigating a possible sex offense reported from Terre View Drive.
8:38 p.m. — Police arrested a 30-year-old subject for suspicion of driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock violation.
9:32 p.m. — One subject was taken to PRH following a welfare check on the 800 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:18 p.m. — Possible harassment was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.
11:47 p.m. — A possible theft was reported at Cougars Closet on Terre View Drive.
Sunday
7:08 p.m. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of malicious mischief after allegedly kicking down a door on Cityview Street.
Monday
4:15 a.m. — Police responded to a report of someone running in the road in the area of Kamiaken and Paradise streets and determined the subject was in a mental health crisis. The person was taken to PRH.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:27 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Morton Street in Colfax.
11:02 p.m. — Police responded to a suspicious person report in Colton.
Saturday
1:55 p.m. — A chain saw was reported stolen from O’Donnell Road.