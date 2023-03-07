PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
10:10 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 400 block of Campus Street.
4 p.m. — a 75-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
11:05 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of a DUI on Colorado Street.
Saturday
3:49 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
Officers responded to two reports of domestic disputes in Pullman Saturday.
Sunday
10:07 a.m. — Officers responded to an unconscious person who was involved in an injury collision on the 900 block of Olsen Street.
2:29 p.m. — Police, fire and Pullman Transit responded to a structure fire on the 1200 block of Nye Street.
4:16 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief on the 1600 block of Northwood Drive.
4:48 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of Larry Street.
WSU POLICE
Friday
11:43 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of a DUI on C Street.
Saturday
9:30 a.m. — Officers and medics responded to a traumatic injury on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
Two reports of fraud were made in Whitman County on Thursday.
Friday
7:57 p.m. — Theft was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
Saturday
7:09 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of driving with a suspended license on U.S. Highway 195 in Thornton.
8:21 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 27–year-old woman for allegedly driving with a suspended license on state route 195 in Pullman.
A 19-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of a DUI on B Street in Pullman overnight.
Sunday
4:29 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Whitman Avenue in Lacrosse.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
11:57 a.m. — A light pole was damaged in front of Idaho Central Credit Union because of a hit-and-run crash.
12:58 p.m. — A kitchen fire was put out with a fire extinguisher on the 1700 block of East Sixth Street.
1:38 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of South Main Street.
2:48 p.m. — Theft was reported at Walmart.
2:51 p.m. — Two high school students were fighting outside the school on Fifth Street. The school resource officer is investigating.
6:55 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
8:03 p.m. — A male was verbally aggressive with bouncers at John’s Alley.
Saturday
12:23 a.m. — Two males were reportedly fighting outside on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
11:03 p.m. — Two adult males were issued a trespassing order after being in the locker room of the University of Idaho Memorial Gym pool during a swim meet involving juveniles. Adults are not allowed in the locker rooms during these events per university rules.
11 p.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI at Best Western Plus University Inn.
Sunday
12:27 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Pullman Road and Peterson Drive.
9:15 p.m. — A male was reportedly unpackaging items at Walmart and taking them to the restroom.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:19 a.m. — Theft was reported on Davis Road in Viola.
Saturday
2:15 p.m. — An electrical fire was reported on East Palouse River Drive in Moscow.
Sunday
11:18 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at Flat Creek near Harvard.
11:53 p.m. — Property damage was reported on Idaho Route 8 in Troy.