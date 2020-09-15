MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
7:53 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle traffic accident was reported on Farm Road and West A Street.
11:17 a.m. — An individual at the University of Idaho Commons was reportedly scammed of $300.
12:13 p.m. — The windshield of a Hope Center box truck on West Pullman Road was reportedly smashed with a cinderblock.
5:59 p.m. — A 44-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of stolen property after allegedly having a stolen bicycle at John’s Alley Tavern. The bike was returned to its owner.
9:54 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving and an expired driver’s license on West Pullman Road.
10:27 p.m. — A loud party was reported at Identity on South Main Street.
Saturday
12:15 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 400 block of North Adams Street.
12:24 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on East Sixth and South Main streets.
12:53 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor consuming alcohol at Arby’s.
2:36 a.m. — A man was taken to Gritman Medical Center after he was reportedly passed out in the middle of Rayburn Street.
9:17 a.m. — A handicap sign was reportedly stolen at the Moscow Farmers Market.
7:03 p.m. — A residence on the 300 block of South Asbury Street was reportedly unlawfully entered and items were moved around.
8:11 p.m. — Loud noise was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
8:27 p.m. — A man sitting outside Mingles Bar and Grill reported he was jumped.
8:29 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of a fake identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
11:50 p.m. — An allegedly intoxicated man on the 100 block of Baker Street was taken to Gritman.
Sunday
9:32 a.m. — A 36-year-old man was taken to Gritman after he tried breaking up a dog fight and was bitten on the 400 block of South Blaine Street. Both dogs were also injured.
10:57 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on South Blaine Street.
12:32 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle traffic accident was reported at Rosauers.
7:28 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of petit theft at Walmart.
10:26 p.m. — A 51-year-old man will be cited after allegedly stealing three cans of beer from Taj Grocery.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:24 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Top of the World on Cameron Road near Moscow.
9:33 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Rachel and Scott streets in Troy.
Saturday
2:04 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Onaway Road near Potlatch.
Sunday
11:39 a.m. — Five to 10 acres of harvested fields burned on Uniontown and Sprenger roads near Genesee. Genesee, Whitman County Fire District 14 and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded.
8:18 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle traffic crash was reported on Flannigan Creek and Matson roads near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:53 a.m. — Police heard a report of a subject claiming to be a private investigator on Upper Drive.
12:28 p.m. — A possible cougar sighting was reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:23 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Nye Street and North Grand Avenue.
5:17 p.m. — A possible attempt of self-harm was reported on Jackson Street.
7 p.m. — A man reported his kayak and generator were stolen from his pickup on Jackson Street.
7:32 p.m. — A person was trespassed from The Coug.
8:43 p.m. — An infraction was issued for violating COVID-19 rules on Monroe Street.
9:01 p.m. — A two-vehicle crash was reported on Main Street and Stadium Way.
9:41 p.m. — An infraction was issued for violating COVID-19 rules on D Street.
11:26 p.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence on Wheatland Drive.
Saturday
2:34 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on True Street.
12:05 p.m.- A 52-year-old man was arrested for violating a protection order on Kamiaken Street.
10:26 p.m. — An infraction was issued for COVID-19 violations on Colorado Street.
10:58 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Indiana Street.
11:53 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Opal Street.
Sunday
3:13 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on Latah Street.
3:24 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of head pain on Valley Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:18 p.m. — A property dispute was reported in Albion.
Saturday
9:06 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
12:22 a.m. — A horse was removed from a creek on Hume Road in Colfax.
7:59 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for felony warrants on Hume Road in Colfax.
Sunday
11:39 a.m. — A 51-year-old Malden man was arrested for violating a court order in Malden.