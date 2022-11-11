PULLMAN POLICE
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:56 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 300 block of Stadium Way.
9 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 100 block of Davis Way.
9:35 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Thomas Street.
9:40 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Oak Street.
10:23 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Hillside Drive.
6:33 p.m. — A 64-year-old man was arrested for two Asotin County warrants on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
7:16 p.m. — A rape was reported on Viento Drive.
A noise complaint was reported on the 900 block of C Street overnight.
A suspicious person was reported on Grand Avenue overnight.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
7:50 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1500 block of Olympia Avenue
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:42 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Eighth Street in Rosalia.
1:56 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on Garfield Farmington Road in Farmington.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
11:20 a.m. — A noninjury crash blocked the roadway on Hayes and D streets.
12:34 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
4:44 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision blocked the intersection of A and Line streets.
9:53 a.m. — Threatening phone calls were reported on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:52 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on Idaho Highway 3 in Bovill.
2:22 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Idaho Street in Deary.
3:02 p.m. — A collision with injuries was reported on Lenville Road in Moscow.
