PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:57 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Fancyfree Drive.
12:59 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a fire on the 600 block of Gray Lane.
3:22 p.m. — Police assisted locating a vehicle during a theft-in-progress on the 2400 block of Pullman Road in Moscow.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1400 block of Merman Drive overnight.
Four noise complaints were made in Pullman Friday.
Saturday
11:08 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Main Street.
11:11 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
1:15 p.m. — A 23–year-old man was arrested under suspicion of driving with a suspended vehicle registration on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
6:34 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for alleged third degree malicious mischief, harassment and unlawful carry or handling of weapons on the 1400 block of Fancy Free drive.
8:28 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of third degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
9:28 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested during a domestic dispute on two alleged out-of-county warrants on the 1600 block of Wheatland Drive.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on the 600 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
Sunday
12:09 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
4:10 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.
6:18 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of Timothy Street.
8:22 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Campus Street.
A vehicle prowl was reported on the 900 block of B Street in Pullman overnight.
Five noise complaints were made in Pullman Sunday.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:13 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on state Highway 3 in Deary.
10:43 a.m. — Officers responded to a noninjury crash on U.S. Highway in Viola.
Vehicle theft was reported on the 1000 block of Genesee Troy Road in Moscow overnight.
Saturday
10:03 a.m. — A collision with unknown injuries was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
5:05 p.m. — Officers responded to a vehicle slide-off on Idlers Rest Road in Moscow.
6:35 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 400 block of Hazel Street in Genesee.
11:57 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1300 block of Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.
Officers responded to a DUI on Sixth Street in Potlatch overnight.
Sunday
8:19 p.m. — Officers responded to a vehicle slide-off on U.S. Highway 95 in Genesee.
11:28 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1300 block of Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.
Police logs have been affected by holiday closures, all other agencies will post public records Tuesday.