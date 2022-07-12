MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

9:54 a.m. — Two bikes were reported stolen from a storage area on the 400 block of East Third Street.

2:10 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported from the 2300 block of White Avenue.

Saturday

1:18 a.m. — Fireworks were reported in the area of A&W.

8:02 a.m. — A car wash on the 300 block of Troy Road was reportedly damaged by a vehicle that drove through it overnight.

8:17 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 900 block of Orchard Avenue.

11:38 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at Lions Park.

Sunday

7:17 a.m. — Police cited a female for malicious injury to property on the 1900 block of East F Street.

9:08 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.

5:52 p.m. — Police heard a report of a male attempting to kill a dog on the 500 block of South Almon Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

7:37 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 9 in Deary.

10:09 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 1000 block of Helmer Lane in Deary.

Saturday

2:45 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Second Avenue in Deary.

7:58 p.m. — A DUI was reported on Main Street in Troy.

Sunday

12:07 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.

9:31 p.m. — Fireworks were reported stolen at Robinson Park Road in Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

6:46 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of Kamiaken Street.

7:23 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Dexter Street.

7:28 a.m. — A hit and run was reported at the Pullman Moscow Airport.

9:43 a.m. — A small bag of drugs was found on the 1200 block of Lybecker Road.

11:16 a.m. — A noninjury two vehicle crash was reported on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.

12:30 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Davis Way.

12:50 p.m. — A noninjury crash was documented on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.

1:53 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Ridgeview Court.

2:13 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Klemgard Avenue.

2:38 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

4:47 p.m. — A disorderly man was reported trespassing on the 500 block of Bishop Boulevard.

7:23 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 600 block of Gary Street.

8:28 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.

A vehicle prowl was reported on Dillon Street overnight.

Noise complaints were documented overnight.

Saturday

3:49 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 500 block of Darrow Street.

5:31 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Turner Drive.

8:57 p.m. — A welfare check was made on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

A DUI was documented on the 150 block of Stadium Way overnight.

Sunday

5:52 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Providence Court.

12:11 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Grand Avenue.

1:04 p.m. — A welfare check was made on the 1400 block of Valley Road.

1:04 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 400 block of Webb Street.

3:57 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 800 block of South Street.

4:13 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of Crescentview Street.

9:58 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 100 block of Grand Avenue.

11:50 p.m. — A DUI was documented on the 1500 block of Merman Drive.

WSU POLICE

Friday

A noninjury accident was reported overnight.

Saturday

11:06 a.m. — an abandoned vehicle was reported.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

9:01 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Third Street in Albion.

10:35 a.m. — An ambulance responded to an injured person on Klemgard Avenue in Pullman.

11:04 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Sunset Road in Johnson.

11:27 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at Pullman Airport Road.

4:23 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Second Street in Albion.

7:41 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Wilbourn Road in Pullman.

7:54 p.m. — A welfare check was made on Main Street in Farmington.

Saturday

11:06 a.m. — An abandoned vehicle was reported at Pullman Airport Road.

11:48 a.m. — A welfare check was performed on Garfield Farmington Road in Farmington.

12:38 p.m. — An one-vehicle injury crash was reported on Endicott Road in Endicott.

9:58 p.m. — A motorcycle crash was reported on Rosalia Road in Rosalia.

A 35-year-old man was arrested during a noninjury crash on Estes Road in Palouse.

Sunday

8:44 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Ripley Road in Oakesdale.

8:49 a.m. — A 60-year-old man was arrested for Trespassing on Old Thornton Highway.

