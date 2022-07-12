MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:54 a.m. — Two bikes were reported stolen from a storage area on the 400 block of East Third Street.
2:10 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported from the 2300 block of White Avenue.
Saturday
1:18 a.m. — Fireworks were reported in the area of A&W.
8:02 a.m. — A car wash on the 300 block of Troy Road was reportedly damaged by a vehicle that drove through it overnight.
8:17 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 900 block of Orchard Avenue.
11:38 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at Lions Park.
Sunday
7:17 a.m. — Police cited a female for malicious injury to property on the 1900 block of East F Street.
9:08 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
5:52 p.m. — Police heard a report of a male attempting to kill a dog on the 500 block of South Almon Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:37 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 9 in Deary.
10:09 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 1000 block of Helmer Lane in Deary.
Saturday
2:45 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Second Avenue in Deary.
7:58 p.m. — A DUI was reported on Main Street in Troy.
Sunday
12:07 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
9:31 p.m. — Fireworks were reported stolen at Robinson Park Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
6:46 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of Kamiaken Street.
7:23 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Dexter Street.
7:28 a.m. — A hit and run was reported at the Pullman Moscow Airport.
9:43 a.m. — A small bag of drugs was found on the 1200 block of Lybecker Road.
11:16 a.m. — A noninjury two vehicle crash was reported on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
12:30 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Davis Way.
12:50 p.m. — A noninjury crash was documented on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
1:53 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Ridgeview Court.
2:13 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Klemgard Avenue.
2:38 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
4:47 p.m. — A disorderly man was reported trespassing on the 500 block of Bishop Boulevard.
7:23 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 600 block of Gary Street.
8:28 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.
A vehicle prowl was reported on Dillon Street overnight.
Noise complaints were documented overnight.
Saturday
3:49 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 500 block of Darrow Street.
5:31 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Turner Drive.
8:57 p.m. — A welfare check was made on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
A DUI was documented on the 150 block of Stadium Way overnight.
Sunday
5:52 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Providence Court.
12:11 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Grand Avenue.
1:04 p.m. — A welfare check was made on the 1400 block of Valley Road.
1:04 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 400 block of Webb Street.
3:57 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 800 block of South Street.
4:13 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of Crescentview Street.
9:58 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 100 block of Grand Avenue.
11:50 p.m. — A DUI was documented on the 1500 block of Merman Drive.
WSU POLICE
Friday
A noninjury accident was reported overnight.
Saturday
11:06 a.m. — an abandoned vehicle was reported.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:01 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Third Street in Albion.
10:35 a.m. — An ambulance responded to an injured person on Klemgard Avenue in Pullman.
11:04 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Sunset Road in Johnson.
11:27 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at Pullman Airport Road.
4:23 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Second Street in Albion.
7:41 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Wilbourn Road in Pullman.
7:54 p.m. — A welfare check was made on Main Street in Farmington.
Saturday
11:06 a.m. — An abandoned vehicle was reported at Pullman Airport Road.
11:48 a.m. — A welfare check was performed on Garfield Farmington Road in Farmington.
12:38 p.m. — An one-vehicle injury crash was reported on Endicott Road in Endicott.
9:58 p.m. — A motorcycle crash was reported on Rosalia Road in Rosalia.
A 35-year-old man was arrested during a noninjury crash on Estes Road in Palouse.
Sunday
8:44 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Ripley Road in Oakesdale.
8:49 a.m. — A 60-year-old man was arrested for Trespassing on Old Thornton Highway.