PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
3:27 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
6:38 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of criminal trespassing on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
9:10 p.m. — Officers arrested one juvenile during an alleged domestic dispute on the 1700 block of Johnson Avenue.
Trespassing was reported on the 900 block of Colorado Street overnight.
Fraud was reported on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard overnight.
Saturday
1:16 p.m. — Officers apprehended a 26-year-old woman for allegedly resisting arrest on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
2:29 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly violating a protection order on the 1500 block of Leland Drive.
4:47 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of third degree DWLS on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
Two vehicle prowls were reported in Pullman on Saturday.
Sunday
Officers responded to four reports of suspicious people in Pullman on Sunday.
WSU POLICE
Friday
3:49 p.m. — Theft was reported on Chinook Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:19 a.m. — Theft was reported on Nob Hill Street in St. John.
Officers arrested a man for an alleged DUI on Washington State Route 26 in Colfax overnight.
Saturday
4:27 p.m. — Theft was reported on state route 26 in Lacrosse.
5:16 p.m. — Officers arrested a person under suspicion of DWLS on Montgomery Street in Uniontown.
Sunday
7:40 p.m. — Deputies arrested a man for an alleged DUI on Pullman Airport Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:44 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a male with delusional behavior in the Safeway parking lot.
10:05 a.m. — An Avista truck damaged a garage on the 900 block of North Mountain View Road.
3:58 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from College Avenue and Jackson Street.
Saturday
3:59 p.m. — A vehicle struck a bicyclist on North Polk Street and Public Avenue. No injuries were reported.
4:13 p.m. — A jacket was reported stolen from Tri-State Outfitters.
Sunday
10:10 a.m. — A male told police that a female threw cocoa in his car and removed some of his belongings on North Polk Street.
3:36 p.m. — A female reported the back window on her vehicle was busted out on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:08 p.m. — A theft was reported on Old Pullman Road in Moscow.
Saturday
11:12 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Carmichael Road in Moscow.