MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:35 p.m. — Syringes were reportedly found on the road on Styner Avenue and Hawthorne Drive.
12:37 p.m. — A woman on the 500 block of North Adams Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a diabetic emergency.
12:37 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Farm Road.
2:54 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1100 block of Orchard Avenue.
4:38 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Taylor Avenue and South Main Street.
11:57 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Blake Avenue and Nez Perce Drive.
Saturday
12:34 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
1:18 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Queen Road.
2:08 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Taylor Avenue and South Main Street.
12:18 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at the Best Western Plus University Inn on West Pullman Road.
2:32 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of a false identification on the 900 block of West Pullman Road.
7:02 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Taco Bell on South Blaine Street. A vehicle reportedly damaged a drain pipe on the property.
10:01 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of Kenneth Street.
11:56 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
Sunday
2:10 a.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of felony battery of a peace officer, resisting and obstructing arrest and urinating in public near the former Cadillac Jack’s building on North Main Street.
3:01 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
7:32 p.m. — A 17-year-old boy on the 800 block of Mabelle Street reportedly made threats of violence against friends and family and was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:05 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on State Highway 3 and Fern Hill Road near Deary.
Saturday
12:03 a.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported near Sunset Mart in Troy.
7:19 p.m. — A 58-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for suspicion of DUI on the 1000 block of Kerns Way near Potlatch.
10:40 p.m. — A 68-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI at milepost 37 on State Highway 8 in Bovill.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:01 a.m. — Police took a report of a stolen motorcycle on the 100 block of Bishop Boulevard.
10:40 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
4:16 p.m. — A noninjury rear-end collision was reported on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
11:28 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
Saturday
12:18 a.m. — A 45-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue and Ritchie Street.
2:37 a.m. — A 43-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of DUI on South Grand Avenue and Crestview Street.
3:04 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Dawnview Court.
3:20 p.m. — Police arrested a 37-year-old man for first-degree reckless burning and obstructing a public servant after his tent caught fire near Old Moscow Road and Johnson Avenue.
6:42 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for third-degree theft for allegedly shoplifting from Walmart.
7:21 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
Sunday
1:18 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor exhibiting the effects of alcohol in a public place and making false or misleading statements to a public servant on Monroe Street.
1:19 a.m. — A 21-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:22 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a dead llama on the 900 block of West Main Street.
3:42 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on the 200 block of South Dexter Street.
8:01 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a medical call on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
9:53 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a possible threat of self-harm on State Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
12:31 a.m. — A 52-year-old Pullman woman was arrested on State Route 195 for suspicion of DUI.
1:55 a.m. — A 26-year-old Pullman man was arrested on State Route 195 for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
8:05 p.m. — A 63-year-old Kennewick man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stevens Street in Colfax.
Sunday
8:28 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a subject who was spinning doughnuts in the Oakesdale School parking lot and went over the embankment and got stuck. Vehicle was gone upon the deputy’s arrival.
WSU POLICE
Friday
10:57 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of a traffic offense at Sella’s on Main Street.
Sunday
1:08 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession on Cougar Way.
6:10 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call on Valley Road.
6:32 p.m. — Police responded to an unconscious subject at Todd Hall.
Monday
12:17 a.m. — Two 18-year-old subjects were arrested on suspicion of minor in possession of marijuana on Stadium Way.