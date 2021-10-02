MARRIAGES
Monday
Stephen Jeffrey Katz, 28, and Kejia Gu, 29, both of Pullman
Marcus Richard Gammenthaler, 36, and Jessica Elizabeth Geidl, 36, both of Moscow
Shane Jeremy Phillips, 41, and Katherine Marie Hellmann, both of Pullman
Wednesday
Adam Fredrick Cole, 32, and Jessica Madison Brierly, 31, both of Moscow
Isaac Douglas Leidenfrost, 25, and Margaret Ellen Ruth Ruhl, 28, both of Boulder, Colo.
Kalab Loren Fisher, 33, and Melissa Louise Gatfield, 29, both of Moscow
Jesse Bryce Johnson, 27, and Colbi Catherine Earley, 26, both of Rosalia
Clifford Paul Galli, 22, and Rachel Nicole Frolander, 21, both of Moscow
DIVORCES
Sept. 24
Michael Bedard and Ashley Farley
Wednesday
Lisa Bird and Luke Harmon
Kala McQueary and Travis Shane
SENTENCINGS
Sept. 24
William Dreps, 78, of Coeur d’Alene, was convicted of inattentive driving and fined $157.50.
Christopher Kalla, 54, of Potlatch, was convicted of dispensing alcohol to minors and fined $687.50.
Wednesday
Wyatt Hinderer, 26, of Pullman, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 10 days in jail with 180 days suspended.
Shane Raffelson, 33, of Moscow, was convicted of failure to report a traffic collision and fined $257.50
Friday
Jeremy Anderson, 41, of Moscow, was convicted of failure to report a traffic collision and fined $257.50.
Kent Salisbury, 44, of Moscow, was convicted of malicious injury to property, and sentenced to 122 days in jail with credit for time served.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
10:29 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision occurred on Main and 3rd streets.
11:27 a.m. — A vehicle’s tire was reportedly slashed on Fourth Street.
12:11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a customer buying a half-gallon of rum at the Idaho Liquor Store on Troy Road and pouring it into a big cup.
2:51 p.m. — A woman on the 1200 block of South Main Street said her boyfriend was threatened by a man with a knife.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:02 a.m. — A 38-year-old Deary man was arrested for suspicion of possession of mushrooms and drug paraphernalia on the 1300 block of Main Street in Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
1 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
2:41 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 100 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:15 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of trespassing on the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court.
5:54 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
8:41 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity on the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive.
Friday
1:44 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an allergic reaction on the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
11:37 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 1500 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
5:24 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of an animal bite on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:04 p.m. — An individual was reportedly riding unsafely through intersections on an ATV in Malden.
6:41 p.m. — A sick or injured fawn was reported on Pullman Airport Road.
6:43 p.m. — Deputy responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident on Glenwood Road in Garfield. One person was taken to the hospital.
7:31 p.m. — Two suspicious vehicles were reported on Elberton Road in Garfield.