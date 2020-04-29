MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
2:47 a.m. — A noise complaint was made at The Grove apartment complex on East Southview Avenue.
1:01 p.m. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of a detention order at the Latah Recovery Center on South Main Street.
12:58 p.m. — Four guns and associated equipment were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 100 block of South Lilly Street. There were no signs of forced entry.
4:31 p.m. — A possible fraudulent credit card charge was reported at Video Game Headquarters on West Pullman Road.
5:47 p.m. — A downed power line was reported on the 2300 block of South Main Street.
9:06 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at The Grove apartment complex.
9:20 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:18 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 3800 block of Moscow Mountain Road near Moscow.
12:48 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 900 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
2:26 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Troy City Park in Troy.
10:41 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at milepost 5 on State Highway 3 near Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:50 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Terre View Drive and determined the subject to be fine.
5:14 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Terre View Drive and determined the subject to be fine.
7:20 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Stadium Way and Ritchie Street.
7:48 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Golden Hills Drive.
8:22 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on McKenzie Street.
Tuesday
12:48 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Merman Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:26 a.m. — A suicide was reported on Wawawai Road. The county coroner responded.
7:41 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Front Street in Albion.
8:56 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on F Street in Colfax.