MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
3:13 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street.
7:27 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:48 a.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 100 block of North Main Street in Troy.
10:54 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Dennler Loop near Juliaetta.
11:01 a.m. — A 62-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on Castle Lane in Troy.
6:07 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of Eid Road near Moscow.
7:33 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 8 near Troy.
9:15 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 8 near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
1:45 p.m. — A laptop, guitar, shoes and a backpack were reported stolen out of a vehicle on Terre View Drive.
5:13 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Bleasner Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:48 a.m. — Car windows were damaged on D Street in Albion.