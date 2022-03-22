MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

2:40 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a person lying on the sidewalk near the post office.

7:51 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of West Palouse River Drive.

2:14 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 400 block of North Main Street.

6:11 p.m. — Tools were reported stolen from the 400 block of South Asbury Street.

9:26 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2300 block of White Avenue.

Saturday

12:01 a.m. — A DUI arrest was made on the 900 block of South Washington Street.

11:40 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Troy Road and South Main Street.

Sunday

9:45 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident occured on South Main Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

11:31 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Old Pullman Road in Moscow.

Saturday

12:28 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Highway 6 in Potlatch.

12:49 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Eid Road in Moscow.

2:49 p.m. — A theft was reported on Eid Road in Moscow.

9 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on Lenville Road in Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

9:15 a.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 100 block of Northwest North Street.

10:07 a.m. — A vehicle was stolen on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.

10:26 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive.

10:56 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

5:45 p.m. — An 18-year-old was arrested for shoplifting at the Walmart Supercenter.

7:02 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.

8:52 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.

Saturday

9:56 a.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

8:11 p.m. — A vehicle drove into a ditch on the 300 block of Northeast Johnson Road.

Sunday

10:28 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 800 block of Northeast B Street.

1:47 p.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the 600 block of North Grand Avenue.

Monday

3:24 a.m. — A 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Southeast High Street and Southeast McKenzie Street.

WSU POLICE

Friday

11:59 a.m. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old on East Grimes Way for suspicion of theft.

Saturday

11:16 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.

3:03 p.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from East Grimes Way.

Sunday

8:26 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Southeast Forest Way.

