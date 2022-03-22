MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
2:40 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a person lying on the sidewalk near the post office.
7:51 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of West Palouse River Drive.
2:14 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 400 block of North Main Street.
6:11 p.m. — Tools were reported stolen from the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
9:26 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2300 block of White Avenue.
Saturday
12:01 a.m. — A DUI arrest was made on the 900 block of South Washington Street.
11:40 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Troy Road and South Main Street.
Sunday
9:45 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident occured on South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:31 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Old Pullman Road in Moscow.
Saturday
12:28 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Highway 6 in Potlatch.
12:49 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Eid Road in Moscow.
2:49 p.m. — A theft was reported on Eid Road in Moscow.
9 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on Lenville Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:15 a.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 100 block of Northwest North Street.
10:07 a.m. — A vehicle was stolen on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
10:26 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive.
10:56 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
5:45 p.m. — An 18-year-old was arrested for shoplifting at the Walmart Supercenter.
7:02 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
8:52 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.
Saturday
9:56 a.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
8:11 p.m. — A vehicle drove into a ditch on the 300 block of Northeast Johnson Road.
Sunday
10:28 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 800 block of Northeast B Street.
1:47 p.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the 600 block of North Grand Avenue.
Monday
3:24 a.m. — A 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Southeast High Street and Southeast McKenzie Street.
WSU POLICE
Friday
11:59 a.m. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old on East Grimes Way for suspicion of theft.
Saturday
11:16 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
3:03 p.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from East Grimes Way.
Sunday
8:26 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Southeast Forest Way.