MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
1:55 a.m. — A Sunset Mart employee on South Main Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a medical issue.
2:35 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 800 block of North Garfield Street.
9:03 a.m. — A $200 skateboard was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 200 block of Baker Street.
9:54 a.m. — A 66-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of Baker Street.
12:38 p.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from an apartment unit on the 400 block of South Grant Street. Police have a suspect and are trying to locate the individual.
2:58 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1000 block of South Harrison Street.
3:33 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on South Main Street and Troy Road.
3:55 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1300 block of South Main Street.
5:50 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
6:41 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Pullman and Farm roads.
9:59 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1500 block of West A Street.
10:15 p.m. — A court order violation was reported on the 400 block of North Van Buren Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:16 p.m. — Unlawful entry was reported on the 400 block of Hallet Street in Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:57 a.m. — A suspicious package was reported on Spring Street.
1:19 p.m. — Possible animal neglect was reported on Brandi Way.
1:37 p.m. — Police determined that a large explosion sound reported in the area of Terre view Drive and State Route 270 was permitted rock blasting.
1:42 p.m. — A male was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital after overdosing on cough syrup.
8:48 p.m. — A caller saw two people stealing from a donation box at Palouse Treasures Thrift Store but police could not locate anyone.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:16 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen at the Rosalia rest area.
5:37 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital from Rosalia following a report of an attempted suicide.
7:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Johnson Road in Pullman.