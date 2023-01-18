PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:59 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 600 block of McKenzie Street.
6:30 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 800 block of Klemgard Avenue.
8:17 p.m. — A 25-year-old woman was arrested for alleged third degree malicious mischief on the 300 block of Robert Street.
Three reports of theft were made in Pullman Monday.
Two vehicle prowls were reported in Pullman Monday.
WSU POLICE
Friday
An 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license on Stadium Way overnight.
Officers and medics responded to an unconscious, intoxicated person on the 1500 block of Cougar Way overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:41 a.m. — A 73-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of a warrant out of Spokane Valley on Liberty Street in St. John.
6:23 p.m. — Deputies responded to an assault on Josephine Avenue in Rosalia.
Saturday
5 p.m. — Deputies, fire and EMS responded to a one vehicle crash with unknown injuries on state route 195 in Pullman.
7:36 p.m. — An overdose was reported on Park Street in Colfax.
Sunday
11:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Pearl Street in Oakesdale.
Monday
7:41 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Davis Way in Pullman.
11:04 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.
11:18 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Margin Street in St. John.
MOSCOW POLICE
Saturday
2:19 a.m. — One person was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Main Street and Pintail Lane.
2:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1900 block of East F Street.
3:09 p.m. — A paycheck was reported stolen from Roots Massage and Bodywork.
3:56 p.m. — A male was arrested for drug possession on the 100 block of West First Street.
Sunday
12:35 a.m. — An overdose was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive. Nobody was transported to the hospital.
2:13 a.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI on Main Street and Pintail Lane.
12:33 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at Rosauers.
2:29 p.m. — An owl statue was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
5:01 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 100 block of North Jackson Street.
Monday
11 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
1:29 p.m. — Police heard a report of people practicing archery on Sunset Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
1:35 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from Genesee Troy Road.
10:03 a.m. — A car crash was reported on U.S Highway 95 in Potlatch.
11:47 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.
Sunday
2:10 a.m. — A DUI was reported on Sixth and Spruce streets in Potlatch.