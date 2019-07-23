MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
2:10 a.m. — A 33-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly shoplifting items at Walmart.
4:09 p.m. — A wallet containing $150 and a driver’s license was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
6:04 p.m. — A 2-year-old boy reportedly sustained a minor laceration on his leg after he was hit by a vehicle on the 900 block of South Harrison Street. The child was taken by a personal vehicle to Gritman Medical Center.
11:36 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2500 block of Weymouth Street.
Saturday
12:58 a.m. — A 17-year-old boy was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol, a 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, and a 22-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and disturbing the peace on the 2500 block of Weymouth Street.
1:14 a.m. — A noise complaint was made at the recreational vehicle park on Harold Avenue, but police were unable to locate the sound.
2:17 a.m. — A 42-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of battery after allegedly striking a man she knows in the face, breaking his tooth, at Champions Bar and Grill. About one hour later, the woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
6:32 a.m. — A grenade was reported at Goodwill but was determined to be a training grenade and not explosive.
11:26 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on West Sixth Street and Perimeter Drive.
2:45 p.m. — A man reportedly consistently calls Bed Bath and Beyond at Palouse Mall and asks sexually inappropriate questions. The call is believed to be coming in from Michigan.
7:21 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on West Pullman Road near Starbucks.
8:26 p.m. — Two men, 56 and 32, were warned for allegedly battering each other at East City Park. The 32-year-old man was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
Sunday
12:39 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on West A Street.
6:43 a.m. — A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 300 block of Mallard Court.
10:39 a.m. — Two bicycles were reported stolen on the 1200 block of East Third Street.
10:43 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
12:13 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported in the Safeway parking lot.
3:52 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Tri-State Outfitters.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
11:51 a.m. — A 73-year-old man was trespassed from Fuzzy’s Tavern after he reportedly hugged a female employee.
2:50 p.m. — Three bottles of homemade alcohol were reportedly discovered in a jail cell at the Latah County Jail in Moscow.
9:35 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.
9:44 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported near mile marker 9 on State Highway 6 near Harvard.
Sunday
7:10 a.m. — An 88-year-old man reportedly died at his residence likely from natural causes on the 900 block of Fir Street in Potlatch.
9:29 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported near mile marker 347 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
10:28 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
6:30 a.m. — Police responded to an injured fox on Davis Way.
9:57 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.
12:10 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree theft after allegedly stealing $175 worth of alcohol from Sunset Mart.
5:34 p.m. — Police responded to a noninjury vehicle collision on the 1200 block of Southwest Center Street.
5:53 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle collision on the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.
5:58 p.m. — Police responded to a noninjury vehicle collision at Subway.
11:31 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute on the 1100 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
11:26 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute on the 1100 block of Northeast Markley Drive.
Saturday
2:03 a.m. — Police responded to a theft of a jump box on the 500 block of Northeast Maple Street.
12:58 a.m. — Police responded to a reported road rage incident on State Route 26 in Colfax.
1:41 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
1:43 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
3:58 p.m. — A resident on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street reported someone leaving harassing notes on her door.
9:11 p.m. — Police arrested a 48-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on South Grand Avenue and Center Street.
Sunday
9:20 a.m. — Police responded to a road rage incident on the 200 block of South Grand Avenue.
3:51 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a dog locked inside a vehicle at Walmart.
7:51 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
8:22 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested for harassment after acting aggressively toward a Holiday Inn Express employee.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:06 p.m. — A person in Albion reported being harassed by phone.
6:38 p.m. — Vandalism of a vehicle was reported in Albion.
7:27 p.m. — Deputies cited a man for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Sand Road near Pullman.
Saturday
2:12 a.m. — A man was cited in Colfax for suspicion of driving without a license.
12:23 p.m. — Deputies warned campers on Wawawai Road against shooting firearms.
12:58 p.m. — Deputies responded to a road rage incident on State Route 26.
8:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run vehicle accident on Main Street in Colfax.
9:53 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report that someone flashed a laser in the area of Enman Kincaid Road near Pullman but were unable to locate the person.
Sunday
2:28 pm. — Deputies arrested a man for an outstanding warrant from Asotin County at Rosauers in Colfax.
7 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check in Uniontown.
8:21 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on Parvin Road.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
2:01 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
11:50 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of a court order violation at Beasley Coliseum.
11:09 p.m. — Police arrested a 29-year-old man for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
11:34 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device installed on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.