MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
10:33 a.m. — An alleged sex offense involving a man and girl was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street. Police are investigating.
11:32 a.m. — A 39-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing $35.98 in merchandise from JoAnn Fabric and Craft Store on West Pullman Road.
1:12 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of an open container at the Federal Building on East Fifth Street. He was warned for trespassing at the building.
2:54 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly keyed at the University of Idaho Student Recreation Centeron Paradise Creek Street. Damage was reported in the amount of about $1,000.
Saturday
12:14 a.m. — A physical fight among four people was reported on the 200 block of West A Street.
1:01 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street.
3:36 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI at WinCo.
9:57 a.m. — A 31-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing clothing items at Big 5 Sporting Goods on West Pullman Road.
10:52 a.m. — A toaster oven was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle at an apartment complex on the 2300 block of White Avenue.
2 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Motel 6 on Baker Street.
4:40 p.m. — Two women will be trespassed from Ulta Beauty on West Pullman Road after the store believes they have been shoplifting items since January.
7:28 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing $125 worth of items from Walmart.
Sunday
4:42 a.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested on two warrants near Berman Creekside Park on Styner Avenue.
2:36 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on West Palouse River Drive and Conestoga Street.
7 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery after allegedly battering his girlfriend at Taj Grocery on West Third Street.
8:43 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 900 block of South Jefferson Street.
9:33 p.m. — An individual reported a recent house guest stole items from his residence on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
11:24 p.m. — A 59-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Sunset Mart on South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:36 p.m. — A recreational vehicle reportedly caught fire on the 100 block of North Laurel Street in Genesee. Genesee volunteer firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.
Sunday
1:57 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Hawthorne Drive and Styner Avenue in Moscow.
6:22 p.m. — An assault was reported at the Juliaetta Market in Juliaetta.
7:23 p.m. — A woman driving on the 1600 block of State Highway 9 near Deary reportedly struck a cow in a closed range area. The vehicle airbag, which deployed, and the seatbelt caused minor injuries to the driver and the vehicle hood and windshield were damaged. She refused to be taken to the hospital and the cow’s owner removed the cow, and it was unclear if it survived.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:25 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for two misdemeanor warrants on Stadium Way.
10:29 a.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a welfare check on Maple Street.
12:46 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was arrested for an order violation on Northwood Drive.
2:50 p.m. — A 48-year-old woman was arrested on Klemgard Avenue for suspicion of harassment and threatening to kill.
3:15 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute on Deane Street.
6:18 p.m. — A patient was taken to PRH following a welfare check on Kamiaken Street.
10:59 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited and released for minor in possession on Ruby Street.
Saturday
1:51 a.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of meth and heroin on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:09 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on California and Monroe streets.
2:47 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence on Valley Road.
9:20 a.m. — A threatening person was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
11:24 a.m. — A window was broken out of a vehicle on D Street.
2:42 p.m. — A theft was reported on Oak Street.
4:11 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
5:37 p.m. — A 68-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Riverview and South streets.
Sunday
3:53 a.m. — A 30-year-old subject was arrested on Valley Road for suspicion of DUI.
1:34 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Brandi Way.
6:18 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on Merman Drive.
11:54 p.m. — Police responded to an unattended death on Deane Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:10 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a woman allegedly cutting the lock off a ship container and stealing a gas can at Wawawai Landing.
4:26 p.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence in Colfax.
Saturday
10:27 a.m. — A 23-year-old Albion man was arrested in Albion for suspicion of second-degree theft.
6:50 p.m. — A woman was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license in Colfax.
Sunday
3:24 a.m. — A 23-year-old Pullman man was arrested on Stadium Way for suspicion of DUI.
11:40 a.m. — A Palouse man was arrested on a felony warrant.
8:08 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in Albion.
WSU POLICE
Sunday
3:23 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Cougar Way.