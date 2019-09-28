LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

Monday

Marco Cornejo, 34, and Kelsey Haddix, 24, both of Pullman

Colby Ekelbarger, 22 and Adain Keith, 19, both of Moscow

Tuesday

Ethan Mahakam, 26 and Sara Hombel, 25, both of Potlatch

Darrell Ery, 29 and Alicia Phelps, 33, both of Moscow

Wednesday

Travis Goldsby, 28 and Annie Crockett, 25, both of Moscow

No Moscow divorces or sentencings this week

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriages

Monday

Ryan Salesi Young, 28, and Nikki Marie Long, 28, both of Moscow.

Tuesday

Hunter David Roth, 21, of Potlatch, and Theda Haley Hamline, 22, of Palouse.

Thursday

Bryce Frederick Johnson, 32, Anita Elizabeth Peralta, 29, both of Rosalia.

Friday

Kevin Donald King, 31, and Lauren Kayleen Goss, 25, both of Moscow.

Sentencings

Sept. 17

Garrison Held was convicted of obstructing a law enforcement officer and sentenced to 364 days in jail.

Sept. 19

Cruz Mewes was convicted of third-degree driving with a suspended license and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 suspended.

Sept. 19

Jonah Sanders, 23, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jial with 361 days suspended and 24 months of probation.

Crystal Bird was convicted of third-degree driving with a suspended license and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 suspended.

Sept. 20

Johnathan Church, 27, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended and 12 months of probation.

Wednesday

Erick Haakenson, 48, was convicted of third-degree driving with a suspended license and sentenced to 90 days in jail with 87 days suspended.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

7:27 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1700 block of White Avenue.

10:10 a.m. — A possible assault was reported on the 2000 block of Concord Avenue.

11:41 a.m. — Police received a report that garbage was dumped in front of a house on the 900 block of Johnson Street.

12:49 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on East Fifth Street.

1:30 p.m. — A bus reportedly backed into a car on Rowe Street.

4:21 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of South Hayes Street.

Friday

12:06 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI near the intersection of Deakin and College avenues.

2:36 a.m. — Officers arrested a man for suspicion of DUI near the corner of Taylor Avenue and South Main Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

7:31 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the corner of Yockey Road and State Highway 99 in Troy.

12:14 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1500 block of Big Bear Ridge Road in Deary.

1:28 p.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 2400 block of Blaine Road in Moscow.

10:19 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 500 block of Spruce Street in Bovill.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

2:25 p.m. — Police responded to a report of possible harassment on the 500 block of Southwest Summer Street.

3:31 p.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 500 block of Southeast Shoemaker Place.

6:24 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

Friday

12:25 a.m. — A woman advised police her friend was driving drunk but did not know where she was.

1:54 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for DUI on Maiden Lane and Whitman Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

1:17 a.m. — Deputies responded to a verbal domestic dispute on Pullman Albion Road.

Tags

Recommended for you