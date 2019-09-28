LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Marco Cornejo, 34, and Kelsey Haddix, 24, both of Pullman
Colby Ekelbarger, 22 and Adain Keith, 19, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Ethan Mahakam, 26 and Sara Hombel, 25, both of Potlatch
Darrell Ery, 29 and Alicia Phelps, 33, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Travis Goldsby, 28 and Annie Crockett, 25, both of Moscow
No Moscow divorces or sentencings this week
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Ryan Salesi Young, 28, and Nikki Marie Long, 28, both of Moscow.
Tuesday
Hunter David Roth, 21, of Potlatch, and Theda Haley Hamline, 22, of Palouse.
Thursday
Bryce Frederick Johnson, 32, Anita Elizabeth Peralta, 29, both of Rosalia.
Friday
Kevin Donald King, 31, and Lauren Kayleen Goss, 25, both of Moscow.
Sentencings
Sept. 17
Garrison Held was convicted of obstructing a law enforcement officer and sentenced to 364 days in jail.
Sept. 19
Cruz Mewes was convicted of third-degree driving with a suspended license and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 suspended.
Sept. 19
Jonah Sanders, 23, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jial with 361 days suspended and 24 months of probation.
Crystal Bird was convicted of third-degree driving with a suspended license and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 suspended.
Sept. 20
Johnathan Church, 27, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended and 12 months of probation.
Wednesday
Erick Haakenson, 48, was convicted of third-degree driving with a suspended license and sentenced to 90 days in jail with 87 days suspended.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
7:27 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1700 block of White Avenue.
10:10 a.m. — A possible assault was reported on the 2000 block of Concord Avenue.
11:41 a.m. — Police received a report that garbage was dumped in front of a house on the 900 block of Johnson Street.
12:49 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on East Fifth Street.
1:30 p.m. — A bus reportedly backed into a car on Rowe Street.
4:21 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of South Hayes Street.
Friday
12:06 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI near the intersection of Deakin and College avenues.
2:36 a.m. — Officers arrested a man for suspicion of DUI near the corner of Taylor Avenue and South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:31 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the corner of Yockey Road and State Highway 99 in Troy.
12:14 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1500 block of Big Bear Ridge Road in Deary.
1:28 p.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 2400 block of Blaine Road in Moscow.
10:19 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 500 block of Spruce Street in Bovill.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
2:25 p.m. — Police responded to a report of possible harassment on the 500 block of Southwest Summer Street.
3:31 p.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 500 block of Southeast Shoemaker Place.
6:24 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
Friday
12:25 a.m. — A woman advised police her friend was driving drunk but did not know where she was.
1:54 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for DUI on Maiden Lane and Whitman Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:17 a.m. — Deputies responded to a verbal domestic dispute on Pullman Albion Road.