Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 2:59 am
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:27 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Sunrise Drive.
1:28 p.m. — A 42-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of a bench warrant for failure to appear on theft and second-degree forgery charges on the 200 block of Golden Hills Drive.
3:12 p.m. — A 44-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested on alleged warrants for third-degree theft on the 500 block of Benewah Street.
4:07 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1500 block of Turner Drive.
7:56 p.m. — A 53-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of a compliance review hearing warrant on the 1200 block of Nye Street.
Three reports of theft were made Wednesday in Pullman.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:50 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 33-year-old woman under suspicion of a felony warrant on Fourth Street in Garfield.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
5:22 p.m. — A stolen vehicle was recovered in Pullman.
6:30 p.m. — A vehicle was reported swerving all over the road on U.S. Highway 95.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:47 a.m. — Property damage was reported at the Latah County Courthouse.
11:42 p.m. — A vehicle burglary was reported on Second Avenue in Bovill.
