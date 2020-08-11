PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:23 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of Southwest Skyline Drive.
11:54 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a noninjury traffic collision near the intersection of Northeast Andrus Drive and Hopkins Court.
12:53 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
2:20 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 900 block of Northeast C Street.
3:38 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 600 block of South Grand Avenue.
11:02 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2300 block of Bishop Boulevard.
Saturday
12:01 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of people in a physical fight on the 500 block of North Davis Way.
12:48 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a person pounding on their neighbors door on the 500 block of North Davis Way.
4:37 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of an unconscious person near the intersection of the Northeast Palouse and Kamiaken streets.
8:09 p.m. — Police received a complaint of a gathering of more than 10 people not wearing masks near the corner of Northeast C Street and Alpha Road.
8:34 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a traffic collision on Northwest Skyline Estates Access Road.
Sunday
12:05 a.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Oak Street.
12:30 a.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on Northeast Ruby Street.
12:55 a.m. — An alcohol offense was reported near the corner of Northeast Ruby and Campus streets.
1:47 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
5:21 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 700 block of Northeast Linden Street.
8:58 a.m. — Police received a report of someone being chased by a man on the 4100 block of State Route 270.
10:36 a.m.-- Gunshot sounds were reported on the 1700 block of Northwest Lamont Drive.
12:25 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disorderly conduct and attempted vehicle prowl on the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.
1:54 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of Southeast Fairmount Road.
4:48 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of Southeast Benewah Street.
8:02 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
8:35 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Gladstone Street.
9:04 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 300 block of East Spring Street.
9:49 p.m. — A 33-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 300 block of Southeast Paradise Street.
11:29 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Wheatland Drive.
Monday
12:01 a.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Oak Street.
Pullman Police responded to 10 noise complaints between Friday and Monday mornings.
WSU POLICE
Friday
10:55 a.m. — Possible theft was reported on the 2300 block of Grimes Way.
7 p.m. — One person was warned for possession of fake identification on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:31 a.m. — A runaway juvenile was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
7:27 p.m. — A semitrailer reportedly rolled over near the corner of Bill Wilson and Green Hollow roads in Colfax.
8:53 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 195 near Colfax.
9:01 p.m. — A large bonfire was reported on Hume Road.
10:07 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Johnson Road in Pullman.
Saturday
12:39 a.m. — A 57-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm on South Main Street in Colfax.
4:15 p.m. — A motorcycle accident was reported on Wawawai Road near Colton.
5:03 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on Wawawai Road near Colton.
6:13 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on Long Hollow Road in Colfax.
Sunday
8:58 a.m. — A suspicious person was reportedly chasing people on a bike trail in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
11:16 a.m. — A 51-year-old man was cited for suspicion of commercial burglary and trespassing at Rosauers. The man was also cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol later that day on East Fourth and South Jefferson streets.
9:12 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
Saturday
10:04 a.m. — A woman on the 300 block of South Grant Street reported her ex-boyfriend is stalking and trying to extort her.
12:02 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol at Friendship Square.
5:32 p.m. — A false identification was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road. Police have a suspect.
10:43 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 500 block of South Asbury Street.
Sunday
1:27 a.m. — A brush pile reportedly caught fire in the backyard of a residence on the 1200 block of Tamarack Drive and burned a fence. Residents extinguished the fire.
10:32 a.m. — A motorcycle-versus-vehicle collision was reported on East Sixth and South Washington streets. The 48-year-old male motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Gritman Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and the 24-year-old female driver of the vehicle was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving.
10:41 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 900 block of Travois Way.
2:41 p.m. — A house on the 600 block of East Seventh Street was reportedly egged.
3:12 p.m. — A dog was reportedly run over and killed by a driver of a vehicle on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
8:03 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
12:08 p.m. — A no-contact order violation was reported on East Main Street in Kendrick.
2:15 p.m. — A dog reportedly bit an individual at Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch.
9:43 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
Sunday
2:43 p.m. — The front porch of a manufactured home on the 3000 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee reportedly caught fire and sustained damage from the fire and the water used to extinguish it. Deputies and the Genesee Fire Department put the flames out. No one was injured.