PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

6:17 a.m. — An intoxicated man was returned home from the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.

10:14 a.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Providence Court.

11:43 a.m. — Police responded to an unconscious person on the 1200 block of Southwest Center Street.

2:30 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Providence Court.

3:06 p.m. — Possible theft was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.

3:45 p.m. — A bicycle was reported missing from Rico’s Pub.

4:10 p.m. — A window was shot with a BB gun on the 1100 block of Southwest Marcel Street.

11:22 p.m. — Police responded to possible harassment on the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

4:36 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.

11:52 p.m. — A subject was cited and released for suspicion of DUI in Uniontown.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

6:44 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.

11:19 a.m. — A 13-year-old boy was reportedly under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia on the 500 block of South Adams Street. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.

3:21 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of South Cleveland Street.

4:59 p.m. — A dog reportedly killed at least two chickens on the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. The owners of the animals reportedly worked the situation out.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

1:49 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 200 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.

2:14 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 200 block of Wyoming Street in Deary.

9:31 p.m. — A 46-year-old Viola woman was arrested on warrants on Spring Valley Road and State Highway 8 near Troy.

