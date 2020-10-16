PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:49 a.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported at Walmart.
10:53 a.m. — A driver suffered a minor head injury following a vehicle collision on the 600 block of North Grand Avenue.
11:54 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
4:02 p.m. — A noninjury two-vehicle collision was reported on the 300 block of South Grand Avenue.
4:53 p.m. — A small electrical fire was reported on the 400 block of South Grand Avenue but was out before police arrived.
5:21 p.m. — A tree struck a car and power line on B Street. No one was injured.
5:30 p.m. — A customer allegedly trying to scam an employee at Palouse Treasures was trespassed from the business.
5:53 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on North Grand Avenue.
6:29 p.m. — EMS took one individual to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 1200 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard after responding to an unconscious person.
7:24 p.m. — A caller reported they struck a deer on North Grand Avenue and Larry Street.
8:33 p.m. — Police assisted with a disorderly patient at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Wednesday
12:18 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Maiden Lane.
12:29 a.m. — EMS responded to an overdose on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:57 a.m. — One patient was transported to the hospital following a vehicle accident on Morton Street in Colfax.
3:35 p.m. — A tree was down across the roadway on Elberton Road in Garfield.
4:24 p.m. — A tree was down on a powerline on Johnson Cutoff Road in Colton.
8:17 p.m. — A deputy provided a courtesy transport to Pullman following a reported domestic dispute on Main Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9:36 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly smashed and multiple items were stolen on Stadium Drive and Paradise Creek Street.
12:08 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Howard Hughes.
1:02 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Taj Grocery.
3:43 p.m. — A tree limb reportedly fell on a car on the 500 block of South Almon Street.
4:15 p.m. — A tree limb was reportedly down and blocking the roadway on the 800 block of East Seventh Street.
Wednesday
12:34 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
10:23 a.m. — Five reserved space parking signs were reported stolen outside the University of Idaho Administration Building.
12:39 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Rosauers.
4:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on East Third and South Howard streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:03 p.m. — A 61-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on the 5600 block of State Highway 8 near Deary.
4:22 p.m. — A 40-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant at the Moscow Police Department.
8:56 p.m. — Fuel was reportedly possibly stolen from farm equipment on the 2400 block of State Highway 3 near Deary.
Wednesday
12:19 p.m. — Several items were reportedly stolen from the 1300 block of Walker Road near Viola.
3:01 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
5:29 a.m. — A tree was found in the road on the 1100 block of East Main Street.
10:57 a.m. — EMS responded to a medical emergency on Bella Vista Drive. No one was transported to the hospital.
12 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and ignition interlock violation.
12:15 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Fountain and Center streets.
12:38 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Wheatland Drive.
4:09 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Klemgard Avenue.
6:39 p.m. — A caller on Spring Street reported being threatened while on a walk.
10:19 p.m. — A fight was reported on California Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:05 p.m. — A 45-year-old man was arrested on State Route 195 in Pullman for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a legend drug, driving with a suspended license and a warrant.