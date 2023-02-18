LATAH COUNTY
Divorces
Feb. 10
Methuel Andriano Vishnu Gordon and Olivia Veldhuis
Monday
Savannah Muse and Issac Segota
Marwa Elsayed and Ahmed Hammad
Lynda Jean Bean and Kenneth Gordon Vogtman
Jared Matthew Norman and Shanti Scutt
Kylie Rae O’Brien and Daniel Everet Ropp
Thursday
Virginia Elder and Brian William Roetcisoender
WHITMAN COUNTY
Divorces
Ronald Davis and Sophie Kolii
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
4:47 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 600 block of Guy Street.
10:41 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1000 block of Colorado Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:27 p.m. — An assault was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.
6:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 51-year-old man under suspicion of second-degree driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock violation.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
10:37 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
10:39 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of North Fairway Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:59 a.m. — Police received a report of a male walking with a rifle case at the University of Idaho Administration Building, but determined he was carrying a camera with a tripod in the case.
1:38 p.m. — A noninjury car crash occurred on Main and Seventh streets.
3:29 p.m. — A two-vehicle crash occurred on the 500 block of North Main Street.
6:24 p.m. — An electrical box appeared to be damaged at the UI Student Recreation Center.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:08 a.m. — Grand theft was reported on American Ridge Road in Kendrick.
9:48 a.m. — A collision was reported on Eid Road in Moscow.
9:51 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Eighth Avenue in Deary.
12:14 p.m. — A battery was reported on Montana Street in Deary.