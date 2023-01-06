MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7 a.m. — Reporters blocked roads and were parked in no parking zones on Van Buren and Fifth streets.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7 a.m. — Reporters blocked roads and were parked in no parking zones on Van Buren and Fifth streets.
8:01 a.m. — A male reportedly urinated behind a vehicle at the Latah County Courthouse.
8:07 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
2:23 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 300 block of Styner Avenue.
4:55 p.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on Warbonnet Drive and A Street.
7:50 p.m. — Police responded to a complaint that reporters refused to leave the Corner Club parking lot when asked.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:16 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of Wheeler Street in Kendrick.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:04 a.m. — A one-vehicle rollover accident occurred on State Route 195 in Colfax.
9:17 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Wawawai Road in Colton.
2:13 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Spokane Street in Lamont.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.