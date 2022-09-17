LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Marriages
Monday
Charles Mattison Cook, 53, and Karla Kaye Weber, 52, both of Pullman
Richard Dean Setty Pryor, 25, and Adreanna Elizabeth Alexander, 25, both of Pullman
Jordan Christopher Clemans, 25, and Elizabeth Anne Tanner, 26, both of Moscow
Patrick Dean Teague, 51, and Amanda Leigh Caballero, 39, both of Elk River
Keegan William Crowley, 28, and Elise Marie Stacy, 26, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Erik Christopher Newman, 53, and Alisha Suzanne Pope, 44, both of Moscow
Luke Philip Oliver, 34, and Christina Marie Phillips, 32, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Mike Norman Spence, 62, and Joni Kay May, 64, both of Moscow
Thursday
Kasse Zane Jones, 51, and Joseph Andrew Lewis Jr., 36 both of Moscow
Andrew John Brammer, 37, and Cynthia Marie Wegner, 44, both of Kendrick
Divorces
Sept. 9
Michael Irman Dodd and Sarah Eileen Dodd
Wednesday
Jessica Sands and Justin Michael Sands
Lance Paolazzi and Mary Paolazzi
Thursday
Brooke Wilson and Patrick Earl Wilson
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Sept. 9
Matthew Thomas Ligman, 34, and Cera Marie Baldwin, 29, both of Moscow
Rhett Sherman Stout, 25, and Maria Isabel Castro Vazquez, 27, both of Genesee.
Kaelon Thomas Berger, 32, Linzy Marie Bonner, 26, both of Moscow
Elizabeth Catherine Kelly, 31, of Moscow, and Corey Kent Finlay, 32, of Princeton
Lucas Rogers Kreikemeier, 30, and Jade Alexandria Highleyman, 29, both of Palouse
Steven Tracy Hatley, 61, and Rosanne Kenedy, 58, both of Colfax
Kyle Sven Lafferty, 34, and Mercidetha Mensis Nadel, 32, both of Pullman
Tuesday
Steven Shiloh Farmer, 43, and Carolyn Elaine Martinez, 30, both of Colfax
Wednesday
Colin James O’Brien, 27, and Ruth Helen Williams, 29, both of Pullman
Thursday
Jose Hernandez, 23, of Sunnyside, Wash., and Ayala Araceli Mendoza, 21, of East Wenatchee Wash.
William Cody Finch, 36, and Brandy Amber Cote, 34, both of Pullman.
Brendan Eric Styles, 23, and Jaed Lynn Hansen, 20, both of Moscow
Divorces
Sept. 6
Christian Joseph Siple and Jessica Marie Siple
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
10:51 a.m. — A theft was reported at U-Haul.
11:43 a.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center from the 200 block of Lauder Avenue for substance withdrawal.
12:48 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from in front of Mingles.
5:50 p.m. — Two vehicles were reportedly damaged on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
7:03 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a report of abnormal behavior at Lola Clyde Park.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:20 p.m. — Reckless driving was reported on Lenville Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
3:40 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive.
10:46 p.m. — An 18-year-old and 19-year-old were arrested for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 800 block of Northeast Opal Street.
11:25 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 500 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
Friday
Midnight — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol and making false or misleading statements to a public servant on the 700 block of Northeast Monroe Street.
4:42 a.m. — Police heard a report of a beaver eating a tree and making it lean over the roadway on Professional Mall and Bishop boulevards.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:46 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.