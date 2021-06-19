LATAH COUNTY
MARRIAGES
June 11
David Pemberton, 31, and Katherine Henreckson, 35, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Arthur Abeyta, 46, and Regina Guthmiller, 42, both of Meridian, Idaho
Tyler Johnson and Carrie Hennigar, both 24 and of Pullman
Cameron Krueger, 33, and Ayla Hutchins, 29, both of Moscow
Chad Jerald Jr., 25, and Danika Moore, 23, both of Pullman
Patrick Regan, 30, and Adam Loughmiller, 28, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Colin Priebe, 37, and Sandra Townsend, 35, both of Moscow
SENTENCINGS
June 9
Brian Hart, 33, of Moscow, was convicted of battery and sentenced to one year of probation, four fixed days in jail and ordered to pay $357.50 in fines, fees and costs.
Wednesday
John Brown, 29, of Juliaetta, was convicted of inattentive driving and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution.
Angel Jackson, 37, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and costs and the driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Candice Silveroli, 46, of Juliaetta, was convicted of willful concealment and sentenced to six months in jail and ordered to pay $157.50 in fines, fees and costs and $6 in restitution.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:21 a.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person at Sunset Mart but could not locate the person.
9:23 a.m. — Vagrancy was reported on Cedar Street.
3:39 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Stadium Way.
10:32 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Merman Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:14 a.m. — A 26-year-old inmate at Whitman County Jail was charged for suspicion of custodial assault and second-degree escape after she punched a correctional officer in what was believed to be an attempt to escape the jail. She was quickly subdued and the correctional officer was not seriously injured.
6:28 p.m. — Possible harassment was reported on 3rd Street in Farmington.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:53 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 400 block of Fifth Avenue in Deary.