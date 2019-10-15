PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:40 a.m. — Police responded to an erratic driver on Main Street and North Grand.
11:28 a.m. — Police responded to a disabled vehicle in the center lane on Bishop Boulevard and Klemgard Avenue.
1:23 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
3:26 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Whitman Street.
7:08 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
8:38 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was cited and released for allegedly kicking a bouncer at Stubblefields.
10:22 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.
11:56 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Terre View Drive and Brandi Way.
Saturday
3 a.m. — Police responded to a possible theft on the 900 block of Northeast B Street.
3:01 a.m. — A subject was put into protective custody after an attempt at self-harm on Morton Street.
10:02 a.m. — EMS responded to a vehicle accident on Grand Avenue and Crestview Street but there were no injuries.
12:54 p.m. — Police were called to Northwood Drive for a possible disorderly person. Police determined it was a mother yelling at her children.
3:25 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute on the 300 block of Southwest Shirley Street.
4:33 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
6:47 p.m. — Police responded to a report of possible self-harm on the 500 block of Southwest Crithfield Court.
10:18 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
10:52 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on the 800 block of Northeast Opal Street.
11:58 p.m. — Police responded to a disorderly woman at Tin Tan Tacos.
Sunday
12:25 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street.
5:38 a.m. — An automobile theft was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Maple Street.
9:19 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Hill Street.
10:55 a.m. — Police responded to a possible attempt of self-harm on the 500 block of Crithfield Court.
12:26 p.m. — A two vehicles were egged on the 800 block of Northeast D Street.
12:34 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Park Wood Drive.
7:32 p.m. — Somebody allegedly stole a takeout order from Thai Ginger.
8:20 p.m. — A 22-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman were arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
11:05 p.m. — One subject was taken into protective custody for making threats of self-harm on Kamiaken Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:56 a.m. — A missing person was reported in Albion.
6:26 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Sand Road.
10:54 p.m. — Deputy performed a welfare check on South Palouse River Road.
Saturday
4:21 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on U.S. Highway 195.
4:45 p.m. — Deputy performed a welfare check on Kamiak Butte Road.
9:09 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Palouse Cove Road.
WSU POLICE
Friday
10:43 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Oak Street.
11:56 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Saturday
9:59 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor operating a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol at Sloan Hall.
11:27 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
11:59 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for MIP exhibiting.
Sunday
1:25 a.m. — A possible sexual assault was reported on Stadium Way.
5:35 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check at Perham Hall.
Monday
1:18 a.m. — One person was taken into protective custody after a report of a possible self-harm at Stimson Hall.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
2:52 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of College Avenue.
8:21 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 100 block of North Mountain View Road.
10:30 a.m. — An 80-year-old man died on the 1400 block of North Polk Street Extension.
11:07 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
12:08 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue.
2:12 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
4:16 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Ash and West Sixth streets.
6:01 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of resisting and obstructing officers, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession of paraphernalia with intent to use on the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
6:43 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on North Washington and East D streets.
8:11 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on West Sixth and Rayburn streets.
10:45 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1700 block of North Polk Street Extension.
Saturday
12:56 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of South Asbury Street.
7:19 a.m. — A 64-year-old man died on the 1300 block of Walenta Drive.
9:59 a.m. — A man reported his neighbors have frequent loud parties and urinate on his property on the 500 block of South Asbury Street.
1:03 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at WinCo.
1:55 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1200 block of Nez Perce Drive.
10:52 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
10:55 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.
11:26 p.m. — Two women, 18 and 19, were cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Deakin and College Avenues.
Sunday
12:48 a.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI near St. John Hardware and Implement on West A Street.
9:59 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of South Jefferson Street.
1:43 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on East D and North Garfield streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:23 a.m. — A controlled burn on the 1100 block of Chaney Road near Viola reportedly got out of hand in a wheat field. Potlatch volunteer firefighters extinguished the blaze.
3:39 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Mill Road near Moscow.
3:45 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported at mile marker 327 on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
5:27 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
8:20 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1900 block of Carmichael Road near Moscow.
8:22 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
Saturday
2:19 p.m. — A minor collision was reported at Virgil Phillips Farm Park at mile marker 351 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
6:16 p.m. — A fire was reported at mile marker 2 on State Highway 6 near Potlatch. Potlatch volunteer firefighters extinguished the blaze.
6:46 p.m. — A physical altercation was reported on the 1700 block of Carmichael Road near Moscow.
9:07 p.m. — Property was reportedly damaged on the 1700 block of Carmichael Road near Moscow.
Sunday
11:54 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 353.5 on U.S. Highway 95 near Viola.
3:51 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly rolled on Snow Road near Moscow. One person was taken to Gritman Medical Center with minor injuries.