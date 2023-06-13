PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
10:26 a.m. — Officers responded to a suspicious man making threatening gestures with a Nerf gun on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
3:48 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 800 block of Monroe Street.
Saturday
11:08 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.
12:08 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
8:07 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Anthony Street.
8:38 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of burglary on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
Officers and EMS responded to a report of an intoxicated man punching himself in the face on the 1400 block of Merman Drive overnight. The patient was transported to the hospital.
Sunday
9:58 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 600 block of Edge Knoll Drive.
10:40 a.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to a fall on the 500 block of Grand Avenue. The patient was transported to the hospital.
Theft was reported four times in Pullman Sunday.
WSU POLICE
Friday
2:58 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Valley Road.
Sunday
2:17 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 2200 block of Ellis Way.
7:27 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:36 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of a burglary on Dry Creek Road in Colfax.
10:28 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Welle Drive in Uniontown.
Saturday
6:55 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man during an alleged domestic dispute on Black Road in Oakesdale.
11:59 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
Sunday
9:07 a.m. — Harassment was reported on state route 270 in Pullman.
3:06 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
11:47 a.m. — A wallet was reported stolen at Safeway.
4:24 p.m. — Three males reportedly tried to steal furniture on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
4:41 p.m. — Headphones were reported stolen at Goodwill.
Police received 12 reports of vehicle prowls Friday.
Saturday
9:05 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Camas Street.
10:48 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on the 600 block of East Palouse River Drive.
11:48 a.m. — A tenant at La Quinta reportedly trashed a room.
1:06 p.m. — An overdose was reported at the 1000 block of El Cajon Street.
6:05 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
6:59 p.m. — Police heard a report that a passenger in a white truck was videotaping children at Russell Elementary School but they could not locate the individual.
7:11 p.m. — A child was reportedly bit by a dog on Blaine Street and Indian Hills Drive.
Sunday
3:13 a.m. — A resident on the 300 block of Susan Drive reported someone crawling under their vehicle.
8:11 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of South Asbury Street.
9:58 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of South Almon Street.
4:28 p.m. — Police arrested a male for allegedly resisting and obstructing arrest at the 700 block of Homestead Place.
5:31 p.m. — Police arrested a male and female at Walmart for suspicion of possessing drugs and stolen property.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:58 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Main Street in Kendrick.
Saturday
5:34 p.m. — An unwanted person was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
Sunday
5:37 p.m. — Threats were reported on Bear Creek Road in Princeton.