LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:38 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road in Moscow.
1:33 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Highway 3 in Kendrick.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:01 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly vandalized with lipstick at Identity on Main Street.
4:14 p.m. — A tenant on Taylor Avenue reportedly began cussing out a person trying to fix the windows.
4:37 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision occurred on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
10:45 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:41 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unattended death on Pine City Malden Road in Rosalia.
7:51 a.m. — A 29-year-old man from Oakesdale was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Hume Road in Colfax.
3:31 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on East Woodworth Street in Uniontown.
10:09 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported an injured person to the hospital from West First Street in Albion.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
12:28 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
3:04 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on Southeast Stadium Way.
7:02 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check on East Grimes Way and Southeast Terre View Drive.