PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:29 a.m. — Harassing phone calls and texts were reported on Water Street.

9:32 a.m. — A person was trespassed from Pullman Regional Hospital.

12:40 p.m. — Medics performed a welfare check on Benewah Street.

1:35 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on Ann Street.

11:19 p.m. — Fireworks were heard and located in the area of Valley Road.

Saturday

1:39 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on B and Campus streets.

7:57 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported at Dissmore’s.

Sunday

2:16 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way.

3:02 p.m. — A man trying to sell poetry on the sidewalk of East Main Street was reportedly harassing people.

4:45 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute reported on Panorama Drive and determined the person was yelling at his video game.

5:04 p.m. — Signs were damaged on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.

7:25 p.m. — Police responded to an intoxicated man entering businesses and making employees uncomfortable.

9:55 p.m. — EMS responded to a heart problem on the 400 block of East Main Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

4 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on Nob Hill Street in St. John.

Saturday

1:51 a.m. — A 20-year-old Pullman woman was arrested for trespassing on Mill Street in Colfax.

Sunday

12:45 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Valley Road in Pullman.

12:48 a.m. — A 20-year-old Bothell, Wash., man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Terre View Drive in Pullman.

10:09 a.m. — A vehicle drove through a fence on Dry Creek Road in Colfax, hit a power pole and left the scene.

4:32 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from Morton Street in Colfax for breathing problems.

7:53 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital following a vehicle rollover on Shields Road in Colfax.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

11:16 a.m. — An egg was reportedly broken on a vehicle, causing damage to the car paint, on the 200 block of East Fourth Street.

5:14 p.m. — A dinner plate with a couple cups of liquid and a medication bottle were reported at a front door on the 1400 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

7:01 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the University Car Wash.

Saturday

2:26 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on East Sixth and South Washington streets.

3:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported in the WinCo parking lot.

6:54 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 800 block of West C Street.

9:53 p.m. — A Domino’s Pizza delivery car topper was reported stolen on the 1500 block of Lenter Street.

11:04 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of North Asbury Street.

Sunday

10:23 a.m. — Spray-painted graffiti was reported on the underpass at White Avenue and Troy Road.

10:43 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Best Western Plus University Inn.

4:23 p.m. — A man reportedly stayed in a room at the Idaho Inn without paying by allegedly telling staff he lost his key and locked himself out of his room. Police identified the man and are investigating.

4:24 p.m. — A firecracker was reportedly used in a toilet at Rotary Park, breaking the toilet seat and spraying wet toilet paper around the bathroom.

7:16 p.m. — Three moose were reported on Styner Avenue and Troy Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Saturday

5:14 a.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 300 block of Fifth Street in Juliaetta.

11:42 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 6 near Harvard.

Sunday

4:35 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 5300 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

