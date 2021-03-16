PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:29 a.m. — Harassing phone calls and texts were reported on Water Street.
9:32 a.m. — A person was trespassed from Pullman Regional Hospital.
12:40 p.m. — Medics performed a welfare check on Benewah Street.
1:35 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on Ann Street.
11:19 p.m. — Fireworks were heard and located in the area of Valley Road.
Saturday
1:39 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on B and Campus streets.
7:57 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported at Dissmore’s.
Sunday
2:16 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way.
3:02 p.m. — A man trying to sell poetry on the sidewalk of East Main Street was reportedly harassing people.
4:45 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute reported on Panorama Drive and determined the person was yelling at his video game.
5:04 p.m. — Signs were damaged on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
7:25 p.m. — Police responded to an intoxicated man entering businesses and making employees uncomfortable.
9:55 p.m. — EMS responded to a heart problem on the 400 block of East Main Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on Nob Hill Street in St. John.
Saturday
1:51 a.m. — A 20-year-old Pullman woman was arrested for trespassing on Mill Street in Colfax.
Sunday
12:45 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Valley Road in Pullman.
12:48 a.m. — A 20-year-old Bothell, Wash., man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Terre View Drive in Pullman.
10:09 a.m. — A vehicle drove through a fence on Dry Creek Road in Colfax, hit a power pole and left the scene.
4:32 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from Morton Street in Colfax for breathing problems.
7:53 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital following a vehicle rollover on Shields Road in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
11:16 a.m. — An egg was reportedly broken on a vehicle, causing damage to the car paint, on the 200 block of East Fourth Street.
5:14 p.m. — A dinner plate with a couple cups of liquid and a medication bottle were reported at a front door on the 1400 block of Sunnyside Avenue.
7:01 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the University Car Wash.
Saturday
2:26 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on East Sixth and South Washington streets.
3:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported in the WinCo parking lot.
6:54 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 800 block of West C Street.
9:53 p.m. — A Domino’s Pizza delivery car topper was reported stolen on the 1500 block of Lenter Street.
11:04 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of North Asbury Street.
Sunday
10:23 a.m. — Spray-painted graffiti was reported on the underpass at White Avenue and Troy Road.
10:43 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Best Western Plus University Inn.
4:23 p.m. — A man reportedly stayed in a room at the Idaho Inn without paying by allegedly telling staff he lost his key and locked himself out of his room. Police identified the man and are investigating.
4:24 p.m. — A firecracker was reportedly used in a toilet at Rotary Park, breaking the toilet seat and spraying wet toilet paper around the bathroom.
7:16 p.m. — Three moose were reported on Styner Avenue and Troy Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
5:14 a.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 300 block of Fifth Street in Juliaetta.
11:42 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 6 near Harvard.
Sunday
4:35 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 5300 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.