MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:45 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting or obstructing officers after allegedly running from police on the 1100 block of East E Street.
10:25 a.m. — A 29-year-old man reportedly drove off the road and hit a pole because of a medical issue on West E and North Almon streets. He was taken to Gritman Medical Center for the medical issue.
11:41 a.m. — A 53-year-old man was issued a trespass notice at Bucer’s Coffeehouse and Pub.
4:41 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and cited for suspicion of battery on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
9:12 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving with an invalid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of insurance on West Palouse River Drive and Sand Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:41 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1000 block of Kinman Lane near Princeton.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:14 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
9:09 a.m. — A two-vehicle blocking collision occurred at Turner Drive and North Street after a vehicle ran a stop sign and struck another vehicle. There were no injuries.
3:22 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
3:23 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a subject kicking doors in the area of Nye Street but could not locate the person.
4:04 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male batting rocks at a building on Whitman Street and Grand Avenue.
5:15 p.m. — A vehicle crash was reported on South Grand Avenue and Crestview Street.
6:13 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male pointing a stick at people in the area of Main and Paradise streets.
10:27 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an overdose on State Street.
Tuesday
12:28 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested at Quality Inn Paradise Creek for allegedly threatening an employee.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:05 a.m. — A downed power line was reported on State Route 195 in Uniontown.
3:02 p.m. — Possible trespassing was reported on Lincoln Street in Farmington.
3:43 p.m. — Deputies responded to a possible suicidal subject in Pullman.