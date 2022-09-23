PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:12 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1300 block of Orion Drive.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:12 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1300 block of Orion Drive.
9:19 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 900 block of B Street.
9:57 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1400 block of Orion Drive.
10:17 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 200 block of Bishop Boulevard.
1:14 p.m. — Officers responded to a rape on Grand Avenue.
1:26 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1400 block of Orion Drive.
1:58 p.m. — Theft was reported on Grant Street.
3:11 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
9:32 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 300 block of Fairmount Road.
Officers and EMS responded to an overdose on the 800 block of B Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
4:59 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
8:23 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.
Officers assisted the Pullman Police Department in an crash with injuries in Pullman overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:29 a.m. — Officers and EMS responded to a a crash on Endicott Road in Endicott. A vehicle hit an empty school bus and the driver was life flighted to a hospital in Spokane.
12:04 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Lincoln Street in Colton.
5:29 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Sunset Road in Thornton.
6:44 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Estes Road in Palouse.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:09 a.m. — Police arrested a male for drug charges on the 400 block of Veatch Street.
11:43 a.m. — Police arrested two people for drug charges at Walgreens.
1:32 p.m. — A noninjury blocking collision was reported on Sixth and Main streets.
3:42 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Moscow Food Co-op.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:21 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.