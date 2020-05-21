MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:34 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested on a custody order on the 600 block of North Van Buren Street.
9:14 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
9:26 a.m. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested on a custody order on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
10:51 a.m. — A woman on the 300 block of Quail Run Drive reported someone applied for unemployment in her name in Washington.
11:46 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of felony domestic violence on the 100 block of South Asbury Street. The 19-year-old female victim was taken to Gritman Medical Center for possible neck and head injuries.
3:39 p.m. — Two handguns, cash and an Xbox were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
4:33 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Walgreens.
6:08 p.m. — Harassment was reported at AA Farley Mini Storage on Nursery Street.
11:53 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:37 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on State Highway 8 near Deary.
8:55 a.m. — A window on a residence was reportedly damaged on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
1:13 p.m. — A 55-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
8:48 p.m. — A 19-year-old female driver reportedly hit gravel while driving, overcorrected and rolled her vehicle on Idlers Rest Road near Moscow. She took herself to Gritman Medical Center with minor injuries.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:56 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Barclay Ridge Drive.
10:57 a.m. — A vehicle was struck in a driveway on the 300 block of Northwest Dillon Street.
3:55 p.m. — A disorderly man was reported at the Pullman Fire Department station on Grand Avenue.
4:02 p.m. — A man on Glenhaven Drive told police his neighbor threatened to beat him up.
4:47 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Kenny Drive.
10:30 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on Spring Street.
Police responded to 18 reports of unemployment benefit fraud Tuesday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:20 a.m. — A theft was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
4:15 p.m. — An intoxicated man was seen walking on State Route 195 in Colfax. The man was located by Washington State Patrol.
Deputies responded to four reports of unemployment benefit fraud Tuesday.