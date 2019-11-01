MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:10 a.m. — A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
1:17 p.m. — A tree near city hall was reportedly struck by a vehicle because a large piece of bark was missing from the tree and glass was found on the ground.
1:35 p.m. — A large boat mast was reportedly possibly stolen in May from the University of Idaho Facilities on the 900 block of Perimeter Drive.
4:32 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on the 400 block of North Howard Street.
5:53 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
6:18 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.
6:27 p.m. — A 34-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of following too closely after allegedly rear-ending a vehicle on West A and North Almon streets. A 7-year-old female passenger of one of the vehicles reported neck pain, but she was not taken to the hospital.
7:06 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 700 block of North Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:28 p.m. — Potlatch volunteer firefighters extinguished a small burn pile on Fourth Street in Onaway.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:59 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident blocked one lane at the intersection of Grande Avenue and Whitman Street.
10:20 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Tingley Court.
12:03 p.m. — Alcohol was reported stolen from Sunset Mart.
12:58 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported at Daily Grind.
6:59 p.m. — EMS responded to a person with low blood sugar on the 800 block of Klemgard Avenue.
8:44 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on Harrison and State streets.
11:23 p.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
11:31 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 900 block of Northeast C Street.
Thursday
1:10 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Maple Street.
1:25 a.m. — EMS responded to an illness at the 600 block of Northeast Oak Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Wednesday
8:53 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on Country Club Road near Pullman.
4:34 p.m. — A 64-year-old Spokane woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 195.