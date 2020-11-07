LATAH COUNTY
Divorces
Wednesday
Lindsay Gassaway and Colin Priebe
Sentencings
Oct. 30
Christopher Strait, 32, of Bovill, was convicted of battery and sentenced to two days in jail and ordered to pay $257.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
Wednesday
Michael Todhunter, 48, of Lewiston, was convicted of DUI. His driver’s license was suspended 90 days and his fines, fees and court costs were waived.
Kaine Carr, 47, of Clarkston, was convicted of DUI and was sentenced to one year of probation, the driver’s license was suspended 90 days and was ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
1:51 p.m. — A 42-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
3:35 p.m. — A resident on Terre View Drive received a fraudulent call from someone claiming to be part of the FBI.
4:34 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer collision was reported on Grand Avenue and Larry Street.
10:38 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
Friday
12:31 a.m. — Police issued infractions following a report of a group of males fighting on Colorado Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:20 a.m. — One patient was transported to the hospital following a report of an overdose on Buck Canyon in Colfax.
11:09 a.m. — Deputies followed up on a report of neglected horses on Colfax Airport Road and determined the horses were healthy and had food and water.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
2:15 a.m. — A man reportedly shoved another man at The Grove apartment complex.
7:44 a.m. — A Ford F-350 was reportedly stolen on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive and recovered abandoned on Zeitler Road near Moscow. A firearm, tools and other items were reportedly stolen from the vehicle and were not recovered.
8:11 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken on College Avenue and Railroad Street and a wallet was stolen from the vehicle.
9:46 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Walgreens.
9:50 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken on the 300 block of South Asbury Street and golf clubs were stolen from the vehicle.
10:33 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken on the 700 block of Railroad Street and cash was stolen from the vehicle.
11:23 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Jackson and West Third streets.
12:36 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
1:41 p.m. — An unconscious man on the 1000 block of West Palouse River Drive was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
4:19 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Third and South Asbury streets.
6:50 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
10:21 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
11:28 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace and resisting/obstructing officers on the 500 block of Queen Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:42 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.