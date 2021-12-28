PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

9:42 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree assault and resisting arrest on the 500 block of Northwest Davis Way.

12:39 p.m. — A 43-year-old man was charged with violating a protection order on the 100 block of Southeast Water Street.

Saturday

7:54 a.m. — A resident on the 100 block of True Street reported a man threatened him.

Sunday

12:08 p.m. — A 40-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1100 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:15 a.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant on Cedar Street in Colfax.

1:30 p.m. — A 56-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.

2:06 p.m. — One person was taken to the hospital following a report of an unconscious person on C Street in Albion.

9:23 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant on Mill Street in Colfax.

Saturday

12:33 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Thorn Street in Colfax and determined the person was OK.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

11:12 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 9 in Harvard.

2:54 p.m. — A vehicle slid off of Lemman Creek Road in Princeton.

Saturday

10:12 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported at Crossroads Convenience Store in Deary.

Sunday

2:46 a.m. — An unlawful entry was reported on Highway 8 in Troy.

9:36 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Highway 3 in Juliaetta.

6:35 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 8 in Troy.

10:31 p.m. — A vehicle slid off Walker Road in Viola.

