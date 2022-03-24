PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:36 a.m. — A backpack was stolen from a car on the 1200 block of Northwest State Street.
6:40 a.m. — A car was broken into on the 1300 block of Northwest State Street.
8:44 a.m. — A backpack was stolen from a car on the 500 block of Northwest Irving Street.
1:58 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
6:06 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
9:59 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
5:37 p.m. — A 57-year-old man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Pullman Airport Road.
Wednesday
1:10 a.m. — Officers arrested a 29-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Veterans Mall and Northeast Campus Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:38 p.m. — A no-trespassing order was requested from Whitman County Libraries.
2:22 p.m. — A welfare check was provided on Endicott Road in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:23 a.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
11:23 a.m. — Police issued a trespassing order against a passenger who allegedly made threats at SMART Transit.
11:38 a.m. — A bike theft was reported on the 500 block of South Almon Street.
11:42 a.m. — Police arrested a woman wanted on a warrant in Moscow.
3:48 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of South Asbury Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:10 a.m. — A dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.