PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

6:36 a.m. — A backpack was stolen from a car on the 1200 block of Northwest State Street.

6:40 a.m. — A car was broken into on the 1300 block of Northwest State Street.

8:44 a.m. — A backpack was stolen from a car on the 500 block of Northwest Irving Street.

1:58 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.

6:06 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

9:59 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

5:37 p.m. — A 57-year-old man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Pullman Airport Road.

Wednesday

1:10 a.m. — Officers arrested a 29-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Veterans Mall and Northeast Campus Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

12:38 p.m. — A no-trespassing order was requested from Whitman County Libraries.

2:22 p.m. — A welfare check was provided on Endicott Road in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

7:23 a.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported at Gritman Medical Center.

11:23 a.m. — Police issued a trespassing order against a passenger who allegedly made threats at SMART Transit.

11:38 a.m. — A bike theft was reported on the 500 block of South Almon Street.

11:42 a.m. — Police arrested a woman wanted on a warrant in Moscow.

3:48 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of South Asbury Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

9:10 a.m. — A dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.

