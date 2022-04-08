MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

1:50 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an individual harassing North Idaho Athletic Club employees.

6:25 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at Walmart.

6:30 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 400 block of North Almon Street.

8:56 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a fight between a man and a woman on the 1100 block of North Polk Street. The male left in a car.

10:50 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on Deakin Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

6:18 p.m. — A theft of services was reported on Highway 95 in Moscow.

7:32 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Cameron Road and Zeitler Road in Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:56 a.m. — Tools were stolen from a vehicle on the 400 block of Southeast Nebraska Street.

9:50 a.m. — An officer responded to a domestic dispute on the 600 block of Northeast Maple Street.

3:47 p.m. — A man was arrested for violating a court order on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.

5:09 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

5:20 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from a garage on the 400 block of Southeast Water Street. It was later found by the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday

12:05 p.m. — A car crashed into a light pole on Northeast Hopkins Court and Northeast Andrus Drive.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

10:21 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on South Street Boniface Street in Uniontown.

6:10 p.m. — A 29-year-old man from Coeur D’ Alene was arrested for eluding in Colfax.

8:34 p.m. — A 42-year-old man from Seattle was arrested on suspicion of DUI on State Route 26 and Luft Road in Lacrosse.

