MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
1:50 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an individual harassing North Idaho Athletic Club employees.
6:25 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at Walmart.
6:30 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
8:56 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a fight between a man and a woman on the 1100 block of North Polk Street. The male left in a car.
10:50 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on Deakin Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:18 p.m. — A theft of services was reported on Highway 95 in Moscow.
7:32 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Cameron Road and Zeitler Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:56 a.m. — Tools were stolen from a vehicle on the 400 block of Southeast Nebraska Street.
9:50 a.m. — An officer responded to a domestic dispute on the 600 block of Northeast Maple Street.
3:47 p.m. — A man was arrested for violating a court order on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
5:09 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
5:20 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from a garage on the 400 block of Southeast Water Street. It was later found by the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday
12:05 p.m. — A car crashed into a light pole on Northeast Hopkins Court and Northeast Andrus Drive.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
10:21 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on South Street Boniface Street in Uniontown.
6:10 p.m. — A 29-year-old man from Coeur D’ Alene was arrested for eluding in Colfax.
8:34 p.m. — A 42-year-old man from Seattle was arrested on suspicion of DUI on State Route 26 and Luft Road in Lacrosse.