MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
11:17 a.m. — A person on North Lieuallen and West C streets reported a business placed flyers on garbage cans that said it would paint home addresses on curbs if people were interested.
12:30 p.m. — A person on the 1300 block of Andy Avenue reported selling a computer and never receiving payment for it.
3:02 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at WinCo.
5:24 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Studio One hotel.
7:36 p.m. — A person on West Third and South Jackson streets was taken to Gritman Medical Center on a mental hold after reportedly going in and out of traffic.
10:44 p.m. — Makeup and a dog treat were reportedly stolen from Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:40 a.m. — A wildland fire was reported on Marshall Road near Viola.
10:25 a.m. — Mailboxes were reportedly damaged on the 1100 block Flannigan Creek Road near Viola.
1:40 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 400 block of Michael Drive in Troy.
2:23 p.m. — An unattended death of an 81-year-old woman was reported on the 1000 block of Spring Valley Road near Troy.
9:14 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on State Highway 3 near Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
1:19 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Bleasner Drive.
11:12 a.m. — A bike was reported stolen on East Main Street.
3:14 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Terre View Drive.6:28 p.m. — An elderly woman was reported missing on High Street.
7:03 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:55 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Cemetery Road in Colfax.
10:27 p.m. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of harassment and disorderly conduct on Howard Street in Tekoa.