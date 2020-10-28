MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:23 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly smashed and a pistol was stolen on the 100 block of Baker Street.
2:03 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
4:36 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at WinCo.
4:57 p.m. — A man reportedly collapsed at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road and was taken to Gritman.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:40 a.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 1000 block of Vale Road in Harvard.
11:37 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on State Highway 3 and Texas Ridge Road near Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:26 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of someone choking on Cityview Street.
9:42 a.m. — A woman claimed her neighbor recorded her conversations with her husband on Sunrise Drive.
10:42 a.m. — A vehicle’s window was broken out overnight on Merman Drive.
2:34 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Kamiaken Street.
6:17 p.m. — A vehicle’s window was found shattered on Stadium Way.
10:10 p.m. — A 47-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Williams Drive.
Tuesday
2:44 a.m. — Police and fire department responded when a caller said they smelled natural gas on Janet Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:56 p.m. — Deputies cited a 20-year-old man for possession of marijuana less than 40 grams on Fairview Street in Colfax.