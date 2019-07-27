LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

July 19

Stuart Sater, 26, and Shelby Molinar, 27, both of Moscow

Philip Garner, 64, and Andrea Mason, 62, both of Moscow

Monday

Lino Lopez, 25, and Kelli Chapple, 24, both of Moscow

Tuesday

Andrew Bell, 23, and Anai Lugo-Pedraza, 23, both of Moscow

Ana Goodman, 39, and Samuel Womack, 37, both of Pullman

Wednesday

Dorothy Catey, 23, and Jeremy Sexton, 23, both of Moscow

Joseph Woodin, 24, and Katie McNair, 24, both of Moscow

Thursday

Mark Fagundes, 30, and Sydney Blaser, 25, both of Moscow

Divorces

July 19

Darin Loyd and Stevie Loyd

Thursday

Sandra Holmes and David Johnson

Sentencings

July 18

Justin Pittelko, 38, of Post Falls, Idaho, was convicted of unlawful entry and petit theft. He was sentenced to one year probation, 180 days in jail — seven fixed and 173 suspended — and fined $315.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

12:44 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.

11:04 a.m. — Car parts were reportedly paid for but not delivered to an individual on the 600 block of North Washington Street.

11:43 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and for suspicion of possession of heroin and methamphetamine at Rosauers on North Main Street. A 38-year-old woman who was with the man was arrested on a warrant and for suspicion of harboring a fugitive and possession of paraphernalia.

12 p.m. — A 49-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery after he allegedly slapped a maintenance worker at the Camas Village Apartments office on White Avenue.

12:54 p.m. — A guest at the Hillcrest Motel on North Main Street reportedly broke a television in the room.

1:52 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on South Main and East Sixth streets.

1:52 p.m. — An unidentified male reportedly stole two sweatshirts from Tri-State Outfitters.

4:47 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Dutch Brothers.

7:01 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported in the Applebee’s parking lot.

7:25 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Identity apartment complex on the 1000 block of South Main Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

12:19 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of North Jackson Street in Genesee.

2:19 p.m. — A dog valued at $1,100 was reported stolen on the 800 block of Washington Street in Deary.

2:53 p.m. — Lightning reportedly struck a tree and sparked a 0.1-acre fire near Camas Creek outside Harvard. Idaho Department of Lands crews extinguished the fire and mopped up the area Friday.

7:08 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

10:06 a.m. — Police responded to a report of consumer fraud at Walmart.

11:18 a.m. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Walmart and the driver was issued an infraction for second-degree negligent driving. The pedestrian was not taken to the hospital.

12:55 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1300 block of Northwest State Street.

4:20 p.m. — A woman was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following an overdose on Terre View Drive.

5:10 p.m. — A man told police a driver tailgated him on B Street and yelled a racial slur at him.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

1:51 a.m. — Deputies returned a reported runaway juvenile to a home on Brown Road in Pullman.

4:34 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of stolen batteries on Whelan Road in Pullman.

11:28 p.m. — A woman was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant on Chestnut Street in Clarkston.

WSU POLICE

Thursday

8:01 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.

9:10 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

10:51 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for a Whitman County misdemeanor warrant on State Route 270.

Tags

Recommended for you