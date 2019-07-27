LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
July 19
Stuart Sater, 26, and Shelby Molinar, 27, both of Moscow
Philip Garner, 64, and Andrea Mason, 62, both of Moscow
Monday
Lino Lopez, 25, and Kelli Chapple, 24, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Andrew Bell, 23, and Anai Lugo-Pedraza, 23, both of Moscow
Ana Goodman, 39, and Samuel Womack, 37, both of Pullman
Wednesday
Dorothy Catey, 23, and Jeremy Sexton, 23, both of Moscow
Joseph Woodin, 24, and Katie McNair, 24, both of Moscow
Thursday
Mark Fagundes, 30, and Sydney Blaser, 25, both of Moscow
Divorces
July 19
Darin Loyd and Stevie Loyd
Thursday
Sandra Holmes and David Johnson
Sentencings
July 18
Justin Pittelko, 38, of Post Falls, Idaho, was convicted of unlawful entry and petit theft. He was sentenced to one year probation, 180 days in jail — seven fixed and 173 suspended — and fined $315.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:44 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
11:04 a.m. — Car parts were reportedly paid for but not delivered to an individual on the 600 block of North Washington Street.
11:43 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and for suspicion of possession of heroin and methamphetamine at Rosauers on North Main Street. A 38-year-old woman who was with the man was arrested on a warrant and for suspicion of harboring a fugitive and possession of paraphernalia.
12 p.m. — A 49-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery after he allegedly slapped a maintenance worker at the Camas Village Apartments office on White Avenue.
12:54 p.m. — A guest at the Hillcrest Motel on North Main Street reportedly broke a television in the room.
1:52 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on South Main and East Sixth streets.
1:52 p.m. — An unidentified male reportedly stole two sweatshirts from Tri-State Outfitters.
4:47 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Dutch Brothers.
7:01 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported in the Applebee’s parking lot.
7:25 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Identity apartment complex on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:19 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of North Jackson Street in Genesee.
2:19 p.m. — A dog valued at $1,100 was reported stolen on the 800 block of Washington Street in Deary.
2:53 p.m. — Lightning reportedly struck a tree and sparked a 0.1-acre fire near Camas Creek outside Harvard. Idaho Department of Lands crews extinguished the fire and mopped up the area Friday.
7:08 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:06 a.m. — Police responded to a report of consumer fraud at Walmart.
11:18 a.m. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Walmart and the driver was issued an infraction for second-degree negligent driving. The pedestrian was not taken to the hospital.
12:55 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1300 block of Northwest State Street.
4:20 p.m. — A woman was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following an overdose on Terre View Drive.
5:10 p.m. — A man told police a driver tailgated him on B Street and yelled a racial slur at him.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:51 a.m. — Deputies returned a reported runaway juvenile to a home on Brown Road in Pullman.
4:34 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of stolen batteries on Whelan Road in Pullman.
11:28 p.m. — A woman was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant on Chestnut Street in Clarkston.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
8:01 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
9:10 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
10:51 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for a Whitman County misdemeanor warrant on State Route 270.