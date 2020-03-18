MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
10:14 a.m. — A 38-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
11:53 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
12:01 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Walgreens.
12:05 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Stinker Station on West Pullman Road.
12:12 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Moscow Food Co-op.
12:22 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on Paradise Creek Street.
1:36 p.m. — A man reportedly attempted to use a fake identification to purchase alcohol at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
4:54 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 900 block of Mabelle Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:16 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 1000 block of American Ridge Road near Kendrick.
4:44 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 900 block of Bree Street in Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
5:05 a.m. — A possible fire was reported on the 1200 block of South Grand Avenue but firefighters determined it was only steam.
8:37 a.m. — A road rage incident was reported on Main Street.
8:44 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
11:56 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Harrison Street.
6:41 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Monday
7:07 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Pullman Albion Road.
8:41 p.m. — A woman was arrested on a warrant in Oakesdale.